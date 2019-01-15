I’m Jesse Singal, a Brooklyn-based journalist and podcaster. My webpage is embarrassingly out of date and needs to be rebuilt, so I’m using this as a temporary placeholder in the meantime. I’m a former senior editor and writer-at-large at New York Magazine, where I ran the Science of Us vertical. I’ve also written for The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Boston Globe, and a bunch of other outlets. My first book, The Quick Fix: Why Fad Psychology Can’t Cure Our Social Ills, was published in April of 2021.

These days I divide my time between:

-this very newsletter, Singal-Minded. The main idea is to cover instances in which science and social-justice-advocacy get in fights, with an eye toward helping them get along better. But I write a little bit about everything. If you subscribe to the paid version, you get seven posts per calendar month, right into your inbox. I do free posts too, though less frequently. Here are a few free ones I think are pretty solid. Oh, and definitely this more recent one.

-the podcast I cohost with Katie Herzog, which is called Blocked and Reported and which is about internet nonsense (so everything).

-various freelancing for both legitimate and illegitimate publications, so keep an eye out.

Some of the longer pieces I’ve written over the years that I hope you will check out are about (in very approximate new-to-old order) a crazy investigation of a community-college professor, PTSD, gender dysphoric youth and how to best help them, the statistically troubled implicit association test, the controversial ethnographer Alice Goffman, the fired sex researcher and gender-identity clinician Kenneth Zucker, the alleged data fraudster Michael Lacour, and the time the chair of psychiatry at the University of Maryland threatened to sue me for asking questions about his side business selling supposedly brain-enhancing “tonics.”

I’m on Twitter, unfortunately, and can be reached at jesse.r.singal@gmail.com. Thanks for stopping by.