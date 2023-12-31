Singal-Minded
Join Me In Conversation With Rob Henderson On February 20 To Celebrate The Publication Of His Book
Book included in the price of admission if you act soon
22 hrs ago
•
Jesse Singal
69
January 2024
Adam Grant vs. Coleman Hughes, Part 2: Causation Does Not Imply. . . Anything
The sequel all of America has been eagerly anticipating, by which I mean perhaps 3% of my readers
Jan 31
•
Jesse Singal
158
We Can Try To Explain America’s Dysfunction Without Sliding Into Conspiracy Theories
A response to an article in ‘UnHerd’ that takes the wrong approach
Jan 29
•
Jesse Singal
97
I'm Writing Another Book
And I might want to interview you for it
Jan 25
•
Jesse Singal
143
So It Turns Out Mobility Is Important
A brief tale of pain and a lack of appreciation
Jan 24
•
Jesse Singal
61
If You Want To Be A Nonfiction Writer, Maybe Spend Your Twenties Mostly Doing Something Else?
It’s an awful time to try to make a living being a writer, and there are upsides to pursuing nontraditional routes
Jan 23
•
Jesse Singal
74
There Are Major Factual Issues With Jonathan M. Katz’s ‘Atlantic’ Article, “Substack Has A Nazi Problem”
Plus some other thoughts on this profoundly myopic moral panic
Jan 12
•
Jesse Singal
634
Platformer’s Reporting On Substack’s Supposed “Nazi Problem” Is Shoddy And Misleading
Another example of an outlet stoking a moral panic rather than reporting on it with full honesty and transparency
Jan 9
•
Jesse Singal
738
December 2023
Taking And Leaving The Best And Worst Of 2023
Breakfast Tex-Mex, video games, and all the other most important things in life
Dec 31, 2023
•
Jesse Singal
101
Why Would I Possibly Trust Bill Adair Or PolitiFact To Determine Which ‘Misinformation’ Should Be ‘Suppressed’?
If their performance covering the unrest in Kenosha is any indication, they have no grounds for stone-throwing
Dec 27, 2023
•
Jesse Singal
172
It’s Almost 2024 And Doctors Are Still Misleading The Public About Youth Gender Medicine
A sloppy article in ‘Pediatrics’ shows, once again, that major medical institutions have failed the public on this issue
Dec 22, 2023
•
Jesse Singal
207
Win A Copy Of “Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away” By Annie Duke
Quitting is hard! But sometimes it’s the best move
Dec 18, 2023
•
Jesse Singal
41
