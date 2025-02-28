Yesterday, The Guardian ran an article by Dan Milmo about a new government review of potentially harmful online porn and its potential effects on young people.

It begins:

Pornography depicting strangulation should be made illegal along with other kinds of “legal but harmful” sexual material, according to an independent review for the UK government. The recommendation is one of 32 made by the Conservative peer Gabby Bertin, who was commissioned by the former prime minister Rishi Sunak to scrutinise the industry in 2023. Lady Bertin also recommended banning the possession, distribution and publication of other degrading, violent or misogynistic pornography, as well as the prohibition of “nudification” apps.

Bertin had some dark words about her findings. “The evidence is overwhelming that allowing people to view legal but harmful pornography like choking sex, violent and degrading acts, and even content that could encourage child sexual abuse, is having a damaging impact on children and society,” she said. “The law needs to be tightened with more proactive regulation of online platforms.”

If you’ve been reading this newsletter for a while, you’ll know that the evidence is overwhelming is a phrase often deployed in situations where the evidence is not, in fact, overwhelming.

Pornography is a fraught subject. This newsletter is not about the morality of pornography, beyond empirical claims about its effects on viewers and/or the sexual partners of those viewers. I’m not going to use this space to make value judgments about pornography, even the (many) sorts I find weird and off-putting, because that’s not really relevant to this story, and plus this is Singal-Minded, not Chastity-Minded. That being said, after I get through the skeptical, sciencey stuff, which might come across as “pro-porn,” I’ll editorialize in the other direction a bit at the end.

But first, on the purview of this particular report: Remember that people have a rather chronic tendency to intermix moral and scientific claims, and that it’s a bad idea to do so. Science should be treated with caution and respect, not weaponized to support a political agenda, whatever one thinks of the agenda in question.

So, the report in question is titled Creating a Safer World – the Challenge of Regulating Online Pornography. If you go to “Chapter 2: The Harms of Online Pornography,” you’ll see that it begins as follows (after a content warning)

A significant amount of evidence submitted to this Review was focused on associations between pornography use and its influence on sexual behaviours. Whilst there are no longitudinal studies showing causation, mainly because these have not been commissioned, the anecdotal evidence and data from smaller but significant studies cannot be ignored. What this chapter will seek to demonstrate is how pornography plays a part in influencing sexual behaviours, particularly before many become sexually active. It may not be the only factor, and does influence some people more than others, but the nature of the content remains a powerful driver. It is therefore even more important that the type of content easily available online and viewed by many, promotes safe, consensual sexual behaviours, and that platforms are appropriately held to account in ensuring this.

It’s unclear, on its face, how Bertin could be sure that “the nature of the content remains a powerful driver” if no one has done the sort of study that could establish a causal relationship (which, to be fair, would be logistically difficult). This has a whiff of a politician entering an area where she already has strong feelings, gathering the evidence, seeing that there wasn’t much of it, and forging on: Nonetheless, it’s a powerful driver!

I’m not going to dive too much into the actual evidence proffered by Bertin, since right up top she admits that it is severely limited. But here’s one example:

[T]he Review did receive multiple pieces of evidence to suggest that pornography plays a role in shaping and influencing sexual scripts and behaviours. For example, a 2016 study surveying 487 American college-age men between 18 and 29 argued that pornography created a sexual script which guided real-life sexual experiences. Results showed the more pornography a man watched, the more likely he was to watch pornography during sex, request particular sex acts seen in pornographic content, deliberately conjure pornographic images to maintain arousal, and have concerns over his own sexual performance and body image.

But the authors of the study themselves note “because our study was cross-sectional in nature, attempts to link pornography use and sexual attitudes and behaviors in a causal way is unwarranted. Furthermore, our questions asked about average pornography use and typical sexual attitudes and behaviors, but did not specify a time frame for either. Therefore, we are unable to temporally order pornography consumption and sexual script-related variables.”

Bertin mentions four correlations here. Let’s play the alternate-explanations game, which is always important during the correlation-does-not-imply-causation discussion:

The more pornography a young man in this study reported having watched. . .

. . . the more likely he was to watch pornography during sex: First off, this isn’t necessarily a problem if it’s fully consensual. There are kinky people who like to watch porn together while they do it. In the absence of more detail, it’s unclear how concerned we should be about this finding. Furthermore, this really reduces to “men who watch more pornography are more likely to watch pornography during sex than men who watch less pornography,” which. . . wouldn’t it be shocking if this weren’t the case?

. . . request particular sex acts seen in pornographic content: Again, this isn’t necessarily a problem if it’s fully consensual. It would depend a great deal on the sexual acts in question, which as far as I can tell the paper doesn’t specify, referring to them simply as “particular pornographic sex acts.” And there’s a weird confound here: