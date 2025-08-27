Singal-Minded

Pipinella
4d

Such an Upton Sinclair moment! "It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it"

TrackerNeil
3d

I'll assume for the moment that Guyatt knows whereof he speaks, and that doctors are routinely prescribing poorly evidenced treatments. What he doesn't seem to consider is that these other treatments are prescribed for conditions that can actually be diagnosed. What kind of diagnosis is trans? We're told that gender dysphoria is not a prerequisite for being trans, so what is? From where I stand, it looks like doctors are prescribing treatments that might not work for a diagnosis they don't even know how to make. Is this medicine or magic?

