Gavin Pugh
4d

It's a shame that two SRs, which sound like they would be near publication, may never get released. Even if the materials are handed over to SEGM, I don't think they could publish them in a manner consistent with what SRs are intended to prevent.

You can tell that the concern isn't actually about SEGM, because if the SRs had reached a different conclusion, if they had discerned that there was strong evidence for youth gender affirming care, the source of the funding would be no issue. It's only because the SRs come to the "wrong" conclusion that this partnership is being dissolved.

It looks like SEGM did everything right here, in contrast with WPATH. They had a question about the efficacy of care, they found independent researchers to synthesize the research, and then backed off. If only all "hate groups" were so well behaved.

MtlNoKunoichi
4d

What a mess. Dr. Guyatt is undermining a lifetime’s work by taking this position. Valuing autonomy over the other values would give a blessing to any patient wanting any quack medicine, including hazelwood necklaces and ivermectine for COVID. What is the use of EBM if it cannot help discard unproven treatments? And by "discard", I don’t mean "ban", but allow professionals to vigorously challenge widespread, unproven, and potentially dangerous treatments.

The only silver lining: the more SPLC and other organizations will push bats*** crazy stuff, the more they will discredit themselves, and youth gender medicine as well.

