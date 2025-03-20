(That’s not me — that’s The Hold Steady. But my events are basically Hold Steady concerts.)

This is simply where I list all my upcoming events. I hope to see you at some of them!

Sometimes I’ll announce new events by sending them out to Singal-Minded subscribers. When that happens, they’ll be slugged ‘Events.’ You can unsubscribe from these notifications simply by going to jessesingal.substack.com/account and unselecting ‘Events’ in the Notifications section.

Either way, you can always check this page for the most up-to-date list of my future events. “Drinks after” indicates there will be some sort of hangout following the event for ticketholders, details usually announced at the show or shortly before it via email.

(Last updated 3/20/2025, that’s month/day/year throughout, just to be clear to my European followers.)

March 22, 2025 - $oyboyz Live with Jeff Maurer, Village Underground in NYC, 4:00 pm (tickets, and remember there’s a two-item minimum so come hungry or thirsty)

3/23/2025 - $oyboyz Live with Jeff Maurer, DC Improv in Washington, DC, 7:00 pm (tickets) (drinks after)

4/15/2025 - “Is Social Media A Threat To Democracy?” with Adam Berinsky, hosted by Civil Discourse @MIT, Cambridge, 7:00 pm (free but registration required) (reception after)

4/28/2025 - An interview with David Zweig about his new book, An Abundance of Caution American Schools, the Virus, and a Story of Bad Decisions, Village Underground in NYC, 6:00 pm (tickets, which include a copy of the book, and remember there’s a two-item minimum as well so come hungry or thirsty) (drinks after)

5/3/2025 - The Special Relationship With Helen Lewis, Hadley Freeman, Sarah Ditum, And Jesse Singal, Leicester Square Theater, London, 3:00 pm (tickets) (drinks after)

5/9/2025 - The Studies Show Podcast Live with special(?) guest me, Conway Hall, London, 8:00 pm (tickets) (drinks after)

5/13 — 5/17/2025 — POSSIBLE Amsterdam show. If you’re in or around Amsterdam, click here to express your interest and favored dates. If you have any interest in this hypothetical event, it’s really important you fill out this form so we can get a sense of numbers. Thank you!