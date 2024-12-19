It’s been a long December is a sentence I just invented that has never previously been uttered. Just a lot going on, and I’m behind getting you the writing you so richly deserve. Specifically, I owe you guys two pieces I’ve mentioned before: First, I promised a follow-up piece about Clementine Breen’s detransition lawsuit, a story I wrote about in The Economist. That’s coming next week, with some additional analysis and editorializing that I couldn’t get into the article itself.

I also mentioned publishing a final word on the Yale “Integrity Project’s” response to the Cass Review — yes, the white paper I already published two posts about. It might seem like I’m spending a disproportionate amount of time responding to a single non-peer-reviewed publication, but it’s been dismaying to see how far and wide it has spread, and how unashamedly some very big names in youth gender medicine are spreading lies — I’m using that word because that’s exactly what they are doing — about the Cass Review and the state of the evidence for youth gender medicine. So it does warrant a final wrap-up, albeit a very overdue one, and a response to a few claims addressed neither in my own prior work nor in this peer-reviewed critique of the white paper that has since been published.

You’ll have all that by the end of this accursed year. In the meantime, 1) you might like this piece I had in The Free Press about my…………… memorable experiences on Bluesky. (Which, hey, I’m still there — come join me, despite how awful that advice will seem after you read what I just linked to.) And 2) While my brain is too fried to pull off a substantive, fully baked post at the moment, let’s do a flash Ask Me Anything for the next hour or so.