Happy New Year, everyone! However you felt about 2025, I hope 2026 is better.

I owe you all some stuff, including the answers to your Ask Me Anything questions. You’ll have that soon. Part of the delay stems from the fact that I have a book deadline early next week and I’ve been crashing a bit. (For anyone who is new to this Substack, the book is about the debate over youth gender medicine in the United States.)

I’ve been meaning to experiment, in a more structured way, with the Substack Live feature. I also need breaks because I can only do so many hours of work in a row. So: Tomorrow at 4:55 PM Eastern, I’ll send out a Substack Live link to premium Singal-Minded subscribers and do a 45-minute or so video talk/Q&A about my book. Unless I’m missing something, there’s no way to pre-schedule this sort of event without an iPhone, so I’ll just send out the link five minutes beforehand. If you’re a premium subscriber, you’ll get it then and will be just one click from joining the event.

I’ll start the Hangout with a 10-ish-minute prepared mini-talk/update about the book, and then I’ll answer your questions. If you have any questions about my work on youth gender medicine, post them here. I’ll favor the most upvoted comments, and I’ll also react, in real time, to whatever pops up in the chat. Forty-five minutes is an estimate, and the length will depend a bit on how many questions I get.

If you can’t make it, no worries — the video will be available for premium subscribers afterward.

On a separate note, there are going to be some changes to Singal-Minded this year that I’m excited about, and which I’ll be announcing late this month or early in February. But in the meantime, I hope to see a bunch of you tomorrow at 5:00, and I really appreciate your support.

Image: 29 December 2025, Berlin: The year "2026" was written in the air with a sparkler in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (long exposure). Photo: Britta Pedersen/dpa (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)