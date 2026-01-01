Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Rainville's avatar
Peter Rainville
4h

Please just finish it and publish it so we can read it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sheila's avatar
Sheila
4h

How do child psychologists and pediatricians explain their belief the human mind isn’t fully mature and able to think critically until at least age 25, yet promote harmful meds and surgeries to children and teens?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jesse Singal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture