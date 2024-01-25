I had no idea how to illustrate this announcement (via Getty)

I’m excited to announce that I’ve signed a contract with Thesis, a new imprint of Penguin Random House, to write a book about the United States’ youth gender medicine debate. My book will be anchored by interviews with those who have a direct stake in the ongoing dispute over these treatments, from trans activists to detransitioners, and clinicians and activists of every stripe. With the help of a wonderful research assistant, I’ve already conducted a number of those interviews, but I am hoping to speak to more people between now and the completion of my manuscript.

Please consider sending me an email at jesse.r.singal@gmail.com if any of the below conditions apply to you. Anonymity is completely fine if you require it, though if I end up using your story and/or quotes in the book, my team might need to privately verify certain things during the fact-checking process.

Send me a note if. . .

—you think I have gotten something wrong about this subject in the past. I’m most interested in hearing from my critics.

—you yourself benefited from early or relatively early access to youth gender medicine and would like to talk about your experiences.

—you’re a parent trying to navigate this issue. I’m open to all stories from parents, including those who are very happy with the effects they’ve witnessed youth gender medicine have on their kids and those who are skeptical that medicalization is the right approach, and I’m particularly keen to hear from parents who feel conflicted, are getting different messages from different sources, and so on.

—you’re a youth gender clinician with a story of any sort to tell, whether you’ve become skeptical of these treatments or you work in a red state where your ability to provide them at all is now jeopardized.

—anyone else with something to say on this subject, whether you’re a pediatrician or an endocrinologist or a therapist or a social worker. Really, if you think you should email but aren’t sure, just go ahead and do so.

Thanks for reading. When I have updates about the book — cover art, publication date, and so on — subscribers to this newsletter will be the first to know.

