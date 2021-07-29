Singal-Minded

> And yet, to the best of my knowledge, there's never been any sort of proposals to segregate people by sexual orientation

When I was growing up, this was a big concern. We've just decided to shrug our shoulders about it and go with it.

But we don't really have a problem with "women-in-men's-room," because the whole point of separate-sex places is to *protect women*. 10 years ago, Amnesty International was crystal clear that when setting up emergency shelters for displaced people, it was an absolute requirement to have separate bathrooms for men and women. To protect the women from the men.

Once we realize "the point of women's bathrooms/lockers is to protect women from men," we also realize that self-ID completely nukes that. Right now the way of squaring that seems to be to pretend that women *don't* need to be protected from men, which, well, good luck. Hope it works out this time.

"Who cares about one incident where someone got upset about a penis? Nobody got hurt that day."

This variety of "what's the big deal? where's the harm?" would be honest if more consistently also directed to the pre-op trans person, while escorting them to the bio-correct locker room/spa/hot tub.

