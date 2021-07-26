On Wi Spa And Our Stunted National Conversation About Self-ID
You can only prevent open discussion of controversial policies for so long
The internet is ablaze as a result of a controversy unfolding at Wi Spa in Los Angeles involving the alleged presence of a male person in the female locker room. It’s actually spilled out into the streets, too, complete with a fair amount of violence and a pair of stabbings committed by a right-wing protester (one of which he accidentally inflicted on o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Singal-Minded to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.