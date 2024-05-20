I’m really interested in the idea that something must be “done” about Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s recent commencement speech. Or, if something doesn’t need to be done about it, at least we need to tut about it a lot.

To recap, Butker, who is an observant Catholic, said very observant-Catholic things at the commencement address at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Kansas (transcript here). “While Covid might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he told the graduates. “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.” Perhaps most controversial:

For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker. [Applause lasting 18 seconds] She is a primary educator to our children. She is the one who ensures I never let football or my business become a distraction from that of a husband and father. She is the person that knows me best at my core, and it is through our marriage that, Lord willing, we will both attain salvation.

This has turned into a big story, somehow. Maybe it would have blown up anyway, but the existence of a Change.org petition, “Demand the Kansas City Chiefs to Dismiss Harrison Butker for Discriminatory Remarks,” probably gave license to outlets that were sitting on the sidelines. Plus, it was irresistible red meat to right-of-center outlets.