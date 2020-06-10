Singal-Minded

jak99
Jun 10, 2020

Teaching writing in school, we tell students that their choices of claims, evidence, and strategies should take into account the audience for their work. A lack of clarity about who constitutes the audience for different kinds of journalism underlies some of the current fights. An imaginary "reasonable person" who weighs competing facts before arriving at a considered conclusion has served as the idealized reader for journalists and shaped the profession's norms and practices. While things were never quite so simple, market fragmentation driven by the internet has complicated the issue further and introduced incentives that have yet to be fully taken into account when journalists think about who they are, what they do, and whom they serve.

I've long thought the scoop-obsessed, access-driven political reporting that White House correspondents produce had an audience mainly of other, similar journalists. The relevance of what Ivanka Trump thinks about some event will evaporate almost immediately, but getting the goods on this kind of palace intrigue shows other reporters that you have the sources, skills, and savvy to wheedle quotes from high-placed officials, which, in these circles, represents the coin of the realm.

Previously, different kinds of journalism — investigative, exploratory, even opinion — responded to different incentives, but as Jesse points out, that perhaps no longer applies. If the industry continues to rely on advertising to pay the bills, then financial incentives will increasingly push outlets to maintain their audience by telling readers what they want to hear. And who reads journalism? Journalists and people culturally similar to journalists (typically college-educated, mostly urban folks). And what do they want to hear? Pretty much what Beauchamp is telling them.

Having one's priors validated feels better and takes less effort than considering inconvenient facts that fail to fit a clean and righteous narrative. As the college-grad readers who frequent sites like Vox vote with their clicks, the news will slowly adapt to a more ideologically-driven reader without admitting anything has changed— unless, that is, writers and editors make conscious choices to recommit to traditional reporting norms and to cultivate an audience that understands and respects this kind of knowledge production. Otherwise, the broader economics of news will keep pushing sites like Vox toward supplying ideological comfort food, and their passionate and influential audience will view themselves, wrongly in this case, as those idealized readers with a firm grasp on the truth.

Douglas Eckberg
Jun 11, 2020

Like C MN and Anon, I am terribly concerned about where one goes in our hyper-partisan world. Oh sure, one can withdraw from the battles -- for now. That's what people do in the Noelle-Neumann world we inhabit. Keep your head down and don't make waves. A few, like Jesse Singal, who is a lot braver than me, will say what they need to say--but there aren't actually many profiles in courage. Now Jesse also has an independent revenue stream (our subscriptions--for what they are worth), and I imagine that might help preserve him on the day those people who are absolutely certain they are on the right side of history come for him (I know Jesse has faced this already from some trans activists, and I learned here that he's previously had problems with the "Times").

What can the middle -- call it the "radical" middle, as opposed to the merely disengaged -- do? I actually am cancelling my subscription to the "Times." I've been considering it for some time, and their moving toward something like struggle sessions became my final straw (unlike the conservative columnist Kevin D. Williamson who excoriates their op-eds but subscribes for the excellent news content). So what?

Caught between the Trumpistas and the Right-Siders, there's no particular home of any size where one (I, at any rate) can be at home. But it's worse than that. There's a lot of momentum toward...toward what? Toward something more authoritarian. I've finally come to the conclusion that the culture war won't end well.

