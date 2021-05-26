What GLAAD and the ACLU Did This Week Is Disturbing, But Unsurprising (Update)
The response to 60 Minutes' segment on detransitioners is as predictable as it is depressing
Sunday night, 60 Minutes aired a 14-minute segment on youth medical transition. While it was framed by recent Republican attempts to ban youth medical transition at the state level — and clearly presented these laws in a quite negative light (I agree with this assessment) — it focused mostly on detransitioners and the debate over the quality of care you…