May 17, 2023

"I didn't really try" is a defensive mechanism in a lot of cases - I can deflect criticism if I half-assed it, but if I really put my back into doing something and still didn't quite measure up, then I have no excuse. It's always easier to tell myself that I _could_ have {gone pro, won that award, written for the Onion} but I'm not doing that not because I chose not to rather than not being good enough.

All this is to say that I think this post is brave in its own way. I don't think there's any shame in (say) being a great baseball player in college but just not being MLB material, or indeed coming within reach of hitting the S-tier of comedy writing. For some reason, it seems like the zeitgeist holds these people in contempt.

Your rejected "Radiohead" headline reminded me of this classic:

"Cool Dad Raising Daughter On Media That Will Put Her Entirely Out Of Touch With Her Generation"

However, my all-time favorite article, the one that made me cry-laugh and still gets a solid chuckle out of me is :

"17-Year Cicadas Horrified To Learn About 9/11"

I'm Including the rest of the text because it's the rare article that is just as hilarious beyond just the headline:

NEW YORK—Following their synchronized emergence this week after gestating underground since 1996, a colossal swarm of 17-year cicadas were horrified today to learn about the events of September 11, 2001. “Holy shit, are you serious?” said one member of the East Coast brood of winged insects, expressing its continued shock and horror about the coordinated terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of 3,000 people. “They just flew the planes right into the fucking buildings? Man, oh, man. People must have just been completely freaking out. Christ, I know I would have been.” At press time, the 17-year cicadas were beginning to express serious doubts about how two structures supported by reinforced concrete and steel beams could just collapse like that.

