The Downsides Of Calling Everyone You Disagree With A Fascist
Is it fun? Of course! But it’s also addictive and counterproductive
I don’t want to get deeply into the Grace Lavery/Helen Joyce thing. If you want the full version you can read this article in UnHerd, but the short version is that Lavery (whose work I once criticized here), a professor and trans activist, was supposed to debate Joyce, the author of Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, which I reviewed here.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Singal-Minded to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.