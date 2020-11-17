Substack Exists To Make Money, Not To Save Journalism
Let's correct some misunderstandings about this here site
Yesterday, a sizable chunk of Media Twitter (the worst Twitter of all) spent much of the day discussing an article by Clio Chang in Columbia Journalism Review about this here site, Substack.
This might seem like a niche discussion, but it isn’t! As the article points out, Substack has been quite successful, in large part because some very big names have …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Singal-Minded to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.