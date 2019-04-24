Some Leftover Thoughts On This Crazy Roxane Gay-Christina Hoff Sommers Story
It's counterproductive to monster opinions held by huge numbers of people
Late Thursday I got an email from someone with an intriguing tip: Roxane Gay, the superstar progressive feminist author and speaker, had threatened to sue to prevent the release of a video of an on-stage conversation she had participated in with Christina Hoff Sommers, a “classical liberal” center-right type who, like Gay, calls herself a feminist, in S…