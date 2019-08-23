Please Stop Sharing This Viral But Misguided Free-Speech Comic
xkcd is great but it really whiffs on this one
I. Love. xkcd.
Before proceeding, I just want to be clear about that. I have been reading xkcd, a wildly successful webcomic that has spun out into books, giant interactive events, and basically a whole weird and wonderful internet subculture, forever. The guy who does it, Randall Munroe, is a genius and will rightfully be viewed as an important internet…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Singal-Minded to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.