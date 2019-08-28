On Genes And Intelligence And Luck And Human Decency
Get ready for a fun thought experiment involving a car crash
It feels like the fight over genetics has been heating up on the left lately. I am no expert, but I’d argue the resurgence of this debate can mostly be chalked up to 1) the evolution (heh) of new scientific tools that are making it easier to figure out what’s heritable, and how heritable it is, after the collapse of the idea that there is a gene (or a f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Singal-Minded to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.