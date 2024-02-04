I’m pleased to announce I’ll be doing an event with Rob Henderson on Tuesday, February 20 at The Village Underground in New York City to promote his book Troubled, which comes out that very day. The event will occur from 6:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m., and the publicity blurb is below. If you want to come, you can RSVP by filling out this Google Form and, as instructed there, sending me $25 × the number of people in your party (max 8, as per venue rules) directly via PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle. If you reserve by the end of the day on Wednesday, February 14, your ticket cost will include a copy of the book for each member of your party, waiting for you when you arrive at the venue. What a deal! You’ll be getting both a slightly discounted copy of Troubled (relative to its current Amazon price) and an event with the author on top of it. The only downside is you have to see and hear me as well, but, you know, life is tough sometimes. (Also, there’s a two-item-per-person minimum at the venue, so come hungry and/or thirsty.)

The Village Underground is a wonderful and classic space but does not have a traditional ticketing system. For various logistical reasons far too boring to get into here, including keeping the cost to you low, this PayPal/Venmo/Zelle system was our best bet. If this event sells out, I’ll remove the link to the form and add an update to this page, so please refresh it before you buy your tickets. If anyone is able to sneak through after we sell out, I will of course promptly refund their ticket price and let them know what happened. All the money collected will go directly toward the cost of ordering the books, and any small surplus I’ll either donate to GiveWell or the tab if we have an after-party at a nearby bar (one of the questions on the sign-up sheet gauges attendees’ interest in doing so).

Thank you! I hope to see some of you there. Capacity is ~170, so there’s a chance this will fill up quickly.

***

BLURB:

Join Jesse Singal, co-host of the podcast Blocked and Reported, for a live interview with the psychologist and writer Rob Henderson about his debut book, Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class. The event will consist of brief introductory remarks from Jesse, followed by a conversation with Rob about his book and his experiences navigating elite academic and journalistic institutions that are increasingly hostile to people from backgrounds like his, with time for audience questions at the end. The $25 ticket fee will include a copy of Troubled for everyone who pays by the end of the day on Wednesday, February 14.

Rob Henderson is the author of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class. Once described as “self-made” by The New York Times, he grew up in foster homes in California, served in the US Air Force, and received a BS from Yale and a PhD in psychology from the University of Cambridge. Rob’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Boston Globe, among other outlets, and his Substack newsletter is sent out each week to more than forty thousand subscribers.

Jesse Singal is the co-host of the podcast Blocked and Reported and the author of The Quick Fix: Why Fad Psychology Can’t Cure Our Ills. He has more or less the same last line of his bio as Rob, although with fewer Substack subscribers.