Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freddie deBoer's avatar
Freddie deBoer
2d

I still think that the best approach to all this is simple: stop telling everyone what AI will do and stick only to what it can do, now. Set aside preduction and extrapolation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Lasagna's avatar
Lasagna
2d

An increasingly large percentage of my job is spent at the intersection of the practice of law and AI. I’m not a tech expert, but I am a legal expert, and I’ve been doing this AI experimentation stuff for a few years. I’m starting to realize that that’s pretty rare, and means I have some actual insight into these issues that might be worth considering.

This stuff is fun and interesting. This stuff matters. AI looks like it’s going to change the practice of law in more than an incremental way.

But what you’re talking about? It’s not close to that. You just had a really cool experience. Had you worked at it more you would have found its lame edge, and the scary insights that appear in your transcript would start to feel superficial.

Think of it as having a great trip the first time you tried LSD. It was genuinely amazing. That isn’t your imagination. But you didn’t actually have some sort of cosmic insight. The more you experiment with the drug the more clear that unfortunate fact becomes. For most of us.

The societal impact of these experiences is going to be interesting. People will truly believe that there’s something going on, that they’ve experienced a breakthrough that’s worth sharing and altering our heuristics as a result, and there will be lots of people like that. But - and I’m genuinely sorry about this - it isn’t real, nothing useful will come out of these explorations, and eventually the greater world will develop antibodies to AI Heads and their movements will fade to irrelevance even though it won’t vanish.

We’re in a period of increased loneliness and spiritual emptiness. This tech will make it worse, just like the phone I’m typing this on did. But we’ll get through the other side once a critical mass of people realize that this pursuit is a dead end. My advice is the same I would give someone who wants to trip for the first time: have fun with it, but lord, don’t take its promise of a spiritual shortcut seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jesse Singal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture