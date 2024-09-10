Short notice but let’s do this! It’s the day after my event with Richard Dawkins, and at a much smaller venue — The Lincoln Lodge only has 100 seats or so. So you’re going to want to buy tickets as soon as possible.

Join Jeff Maurer (formerly of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, winner of five Emmys) and Jesse Singal (formerly of New York Magazine, bereft of even a single Emmy NOMINATION) for their first show as $oyboyz, a minigroup embodying everything pathetic about American masculinity. They’ll cover hot-button political topics like where their lives went wrong, who would win if Churchill and FDR had sex, and whether it’s wise to let Pennsylvania – America’s taint – basically select the president.

If you’re at all unfamiliar with Jeff, you shouldn’t be, because he’s hilarious and very smart: see his newsletter or the episode of BARPod he cohosted with me.

More info and tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oyboyz-with-jesse-singal-and-jeff-maurer-live-in-chicago-tickets-1013861726717?aff=oddtdtcreator

Looking forward to seeing some of you guys in Chicago!

(Apologies to those who get this twice — as always I want to make sure both BARPod and Singal-Minded premium subscribers have first crack at buying tickets to any live events I do.)