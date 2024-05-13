There’s wide consensus among many of the internet’s most active citizens that it is getting worse and worse. Whether or not one agrees with the broader enshittification theory, it’s hard to deny that certain corners of online life have the feel of a past-peak boomtown. Maybe there are still pockets of genuine energy and entrepreneurship there, but everything is clearly headed south and has been for some time. People with good prospects elsewhere have already moved on, leaving behind an increasingly motley crew.

***

Last week a spreadsheet titled “is your fav author a zionist?” went viral. It was created by a 24-year-old Books Twitter rando type. (That links to a copy of the spreadsheet I made capturing how it looked earlier this week; it may have changed since then.)

For those seeking to boycott or harass authors or harass the fans of authors for holding the incorrect views on Israel, the spreadsheet includes useful color-coding:

For each author, there’s a column explaining how the spreadsheet’s creator made her determination.