In case anyone is in NYC and wants to come see Josh Szeps, The Fifth Column gang, Coleman Hughes, and a bit of me (I’m just going to be on stage for the last bit), tickets are still available for tonight’s 6:00 p.m. event at the Village Underground. There’s apparently a drinks-thing afterward, but I’ve never touched a drop of the stuff so I wouldn’t know anything about that.

For my last post of July, which I’ll publish Thursday, I’m going to answer some of my paying subscribers’ questions. Post them here in the comments section. I’ll generally lean toward answering the most liked ones, so before you post your question, go through, make sure someone hasn’t already asked it, and hit the heart icon next to the questions you’d most like to see me answer.

Image: A mediocre photo of a rainbow I took somewhere on I-95 between New York and Washington, D.C., aka The Hellway.