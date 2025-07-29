In case anyone is in NYC and wants to come see Josh Szeps, The Fifth Column gang, Coleman Hughes, and a bit of me (I’m just going to be on stage for the last bit), tickets are still available for tonight’s 6:00 p.m. event at the Village Underground. There’s apparently a drinks-thing afterward, but I’ve never touched a drop of the stuff so I wouldn’t know anything about that.
For my last post of July, which I’ll publish Thursday, I’m going to answer some of my paying subscribers’ questions. Post them here in the comments section. I’ll generally lean toward answering the most liked ones, so before you post your question, go through, make sure someone hasn’t already asked it, and hit the heart icon next to the questions you’d most like to see me answer.
Image: A mediocre photo of a rainbow I took somewhere on I-95 between New York and Washington, D.C., aka The Hellway.
This is something I've been wondering for a while now. Why haven't we had any moment where Johanna Olson-Kennedy, Rachel Levine, or Marci Bowers have been subpoenaed before Congress to explain why the science is or isn't actually settled re: children transitioning. Seems like a GOP that loves grandstanding as much as they do, they'd salivate over the opportunity to ask about Olson-Kennedy withholding a report she was commissioned because of political reasons, or Levine's intervention in WPATH guidelines. Yet we've not seen anything like it to my knowledge. I do think activist clinicians and endocrinologists owe it to the public to articulate why the science is on their side, especially when federal dollars are at stake and a GOP Congress has subpoena power. Or am I missing something? (Almost certainly.)
Do you think that schools (including elementary) should do things like celebrate Pride Week, have Pride parades and hang Pride flags? I used to be a huge supporter of these things and organized them myself in the various K-9 and K-12 schools I have taught in. Now I’m not so sure.