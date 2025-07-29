Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Burlingame's avatar
Chris Burlingame
5d

This is something I've been wondering for a while now. Why haven't we had any moment where Johanna Olson-Kennedy, Rachel Levine, or Marci Bowers have been subpoenaed before Congress to explain why the science is or isn't actually settled re: children transitioning. Seems like a GOP that loves grandstanding as much as they do, they'd salivate over the opportunity to ask about Olson-Kennedy withholding a report she was commissioned because of political reasons, or Levine's intervention in WPATH guidelines. Yet we've not seen anything like it to my knowledge. I do think activist clinicians and endocrinologists owe it to the public to articulate why the science is on their side, especially when federal dollars are at stake and a GOP Congress has subpoena power. Or am I missing something? (Almost certainly.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Alison Palmer's avatar
Alison Palmer
5d

Do you think that schools (including elementary) should do things like celebrate Pride Week, have Pride parades and hang Pride flags? I used to be a huge supporter of these things and organized them myself in the various K-9 and K-12 schools I have taught in. Now I’m not so sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jesse Singal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture