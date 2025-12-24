Happy holidays! If you have a question for me, post it in the comments. I’m going to open this up to anyone with a Substack account, regardless of whether they are a premium subscriber to this newsletter. Let’s see what happens.

I’ll do a post answering some of your questions by the end of the year, and as always I will favor questions with more likes.

Image: 12 June 2023, Thuringia, Eisenach: A question mark can be seen in the exhibition "Mythos Wartburg" in the Wartburg. The special exhibition "Wartburg Myth. 10 Questions to the Ideal Castle" will open on June 13 and will be on display until January 07, 2024. In 1999, the Wartburg was the first and only castle in Germany to be placed on the World Heritage List as an "ideal castle" by Unesco. The exhibition aims to explore why the Wartburg is so strongly anchored in the public consciousness and how this rich historical and cultural heritage can continue to have an impact in the future. Photo: Martin Schutt/dpa (Photo by Martin Schutt/picture alliance via Getty Images)