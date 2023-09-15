Are Nate Silver, Nate Cohn, And Steve Kornacki “Helping To Destroy Left-Liberal Politics”?
I predict, with 83.482382348% certainty, that you will find this article in The Nation weird
On Tuesday, The Nation ran an article by Leif Weatherby headlined “ ‘Stats Bros’ Are Sucking the Life Out of Politics.” Subhed: “In their attempt to serve as objective purveyors of fact and reason, Steve Kornacki, Nate Silver, and other data nerds are misleading the left-liberal electorate.”
My friends: this is a strange article. I’ve read it twice and I…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Singal-Minded to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.