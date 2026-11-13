You guys had a lot of good questions. I’m going to answer a bunch of them here and a bunch more in a follow-up post later this month. Thank you!

“Let’s say the choice was to deport him or to allow him to continue violating the law. Of course it would be better to allow him to keep violating the law. It’s not even close.”

This was a fairly weak counterpoint to Lincoln’s message in The Lyceum Address (1838). Can you strengthen it at all? Or to put it another way, if the Trump administration feels comfortable ignoring laws, how does it help anyone to emulate such terrible behavior? —IK

I’d be remiss if I didn’t note that I think the only time I’ve heard (parts of) The Lyceum Address read aloud is via this excellent Titus Andronicus song, the first track of a critically acclaimed Civil War–themed punk rock album. (It’s not for everyone but don’t knock it until you’ve listened to it.)

Anyway, this question is in response to my piece last month, which was unsubtly titled “Yes, I Am Literally Saying We Should Let Them Stay In The Country Without Full Legal Status.” I started the piece by excerpting this bit from CBS:

Moussa Diawara is from Mali, but spent nearly half his life living in the United States, where he married, had two U.S. citizen children, worked and paid taxes. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported him to Ghana over the summer. Diawara has no connection to Ghana, but a judge had issued an order that he couldn’t be deported to Mali, because it was likely he’d be persecuted there. Diawara said that within days of his arrival in Ghana, local officials forced him onto a flight to Mali.

I was a bit surprised how many commenters disagreed with me about this. They thought that yes, Diawara should be deported. (I was less surprised that so many people on X disagreed with me.) The audience-response part of this ties into my next AMA question, but first, let’s talk Honest Abe.

Here, via the National Constitution Center, is the context:

In 1838, Abraham Lincoln delivered this address to the Young Men’s Lyceum, a debating society in Springfield, Illinois, in the wake of growing mob violence, including the 1837 killing of abolitionist printer Elijah Lovejoy by a pro-slavery mob. Lincoln was already a practicing lawyer and a Whig representative in the Illinois state legislature. As a young man, Lincoln had concerns about the rise of Jacksonian politics, with the Founding generation fading away and a new generation rising. For Lincoln, this generational change represented a dangerous moment for America—a time when ambitious politicians might be tempted to operate outside of the boundaries of the law to secure their own moment of glory. Furthermore, Lincoln feared that the rise of mob violence might threaten the survival of republican government itself. Lincoln’s Lyceum Speech remains a stark rebuke to the dangers of mob violence and an enduring defense of the rule of law.

The speech’s most famous bit — some of which comprise the opening words of that Titus Andronicus album — is sensational:

At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? By what means shall we fortify against it?-- Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never!--All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Buonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.

In other words: We have this incredible opportunity to continue to build a history-altering republic, and our only true threat is internal tumult and lawlessness.

What kind of lawlessness?

It would be tedious, as well as useless, to recount the horrors of all of them [meaning the recent chaos]. Those happening in the State of Mississippi, and at St. Louis, are, perhaps, the most dangerous in example and revolting to humanity. In the Mississippi case, they first commenced by hanging the regular gamblers; a set of men, certainly not following for a livelihood, a very useful, or very honest occupation; but one which, so far from being forbidden by the laws, was actually licensed by an act of the Legislature, passed but a single year before. Next, negroes, suspected of conspiring to raise an insurrection, were caught up and hanged in all parts of the State: then, white men, supposed to be leagued with the negroes; and finally, strangers, from neighboring States, going thither on business, were, in many instances subjected to the same fate. Thus went on this process of hanging, from gamblers to negroes, from negroes to white citizens, and from these to strangers; till, dead men were seen literally dangling from the boughs of trees upon every road side; and in numbers almost sufficient, to rival the native Spanish moss of the country, as a drapery of the forest.

Lincoln goes on to explain, in his characteristically forceful and poetic style, the effects such chaos can have on a nation — the chaos, the uncertainty, the false accusations, the lack of trust in the system. Lincoln clarifies that “When I so pressingly urge a strict observance of all the laws, let me not be understood as saying there are no bad laws, nor that grievances may not arise, for the redress of which, no legal provisions have been made.--I mean to say no such thing. But I do mean to say, that, although bad laws, if they exist, should be repealed as soon as possible, still while they continue in force, for the sake of example, they should be religiously observed.”

During a time of this sort of ferment, of rising pro-slavery violence, of people being hanged for alleged acts that weren’t even illegal, one can understand this desire to have the law be “religiously observed.”

The fact of the matter is, though, that in a stable, peaceful country — and the United States remains both those things by any reasonable historical standard — the idea of “religiously observ[ing]” the law might not be a realistic ideal. Do we want every person who violates any law in any context to be punished for it? Might that be a net-negative proposition?

Here’s an excerpt from another speech — Major Bunny Colvin addressing his officers in The Wire after one of their colleagues got shot attempting to buy drugs so as to arrest the dealers. I kid, but it really is written like a speech, and I found a transcript of it on a website that collects speeches:

Somewhere back in the dawn of time this district had itself a civic dilemma of epic proportions. The city council had just passed a law that forbid alcoholic consumption in public places, on the streets and on the corners. But the corner is, and it was, and it always will be the poor man’s lounge. It’s where a man wants to be on a hot summer’s night. It’s cheaper than a bar, catch a nice breeze, you watch the girls go by. But the law’s the law and the Western [district] cops rollin’ by, what were they gonna do? If they arrested every dude out there for tipping back a High Life there’d be no other time for any other kind of police work. And if they looked the other way? They’d open themselves to all kinds of flaunting, all kinds of disrespect. Now, this is before my time when it happened but, somewhere back in the 50’s or 60’s, there was a small moment of goddamn genius by some nameless smokehound who comes out the cut-rate one day and on his way to the corner, he slips that just-bought pint of Elderberry into a paper bag. A great moment of civic compromise: that small wrinkled-ass paper bag allowed the corner boys to have their drink in peace and it gave us permission to go and do police work. The kind of police work that’s actually worth the effort, that’s worth actually taking a bullet for. Dozerman, he got shot last night trying to buy three vials — three! There’s never been a paper bag for drugs. . . until now.

Colvin uses this speech to introduce the idea of Hamsterdam, an open-air drug market unofficially sanctioned by the police. The agreement, communicated informally, is that if the dealers and users restrict their activities to one small area, the cops will not arrest anyone, and EMS and other services can remain nearby if needed. It’s a form of harm reduction.

As the Hamsterdam plot unfolds, The Wire, being The Wire, handles it with its characteristically unflinching nuance. An open-air drug market is not a pleasant place! What about the people who live there?

My point here is not to defend Hamsterdam — perhaps Hamsterdam is over the line — but rather to point out that law enforcement has finite resources, and that no civilized society in fact will enforce the law “religiously.” It is a normal part of the functioning of civilization to debate which laws should be actively enforced and how harshly. (Lincoln, for his part, famously suspended habeas corpus at the start of the Civil War, even as in other instances he stuck to his guns and defended laws and court decisions he despised.)

Back to the present day. “[I]f the Trump administration feels comfortable ignoring laws, how does it help anyone to emulate such terrible behavior?” I think it really depends. My argument is simply that Diawara has lived here a long time, built a productive life here, and that his deportation damages his family and local economy. We have a broken immigration system that is taped together with all sorts of compromises and complex, sometimes-overlapping programs. Millions of people live and work here subject to the whims of the executive, who has tremendous power to extend or retract certain protections.

I find this particular choice to be an unconscionable one. For what it’s worth, I’m very much in the majority on this question, as both polling and last week’s election results suggest. That doesn’t mean I’m right, but it means many people share my moral and policy intuitions here.

My correspondent here rightly points to Trump’s own disdain for the law. That’s what I find so disingenuous about his supporters’ enthusiasm for these types of deportations. You cannot simultaneously be a supporter of Donald Trump while claiming to care about the rule of law. So it’s not that they’re actually mad the law isn’t being followed by Diawara — and remember that Diawara both has an order of removal and a legal right to work here, so his situation is a bit complicated — it’s that they want to spend finite federal law-enforcement resources on the cause of deporting immigrants. That’s because many of them dislike immigrants and want there to be fewer of them.

I have no gripe with strengthening the border and with deporting people who commit serious crimes — in fact, I think doing so is key to preventing the rise of Trumplike figures in the future. People do want rules, and the sense of lawlessness at the border was part of how Trump got elected. But people also want fairness. What’s fair and what’s legal don’t always line up perfectly, as in Diawara’s case.

If you don’t agree with me, let me provide you with a quote on Trump’s immigration policy since his second election:

[A] lotta people think it’s too tough. . . . When you go into a hotel and you say, “Let me see your pass,” and you have a woman that’s worked there as a-- you know, as a maid, as a cleaner, as a this, as a that, as a waitress, a lotta good things, great job, and all of a sudden, they’re being taken outta the country, it’s tough. It’s a tough thing.

That, of course, is Donald J. Trump, reflecting to Ross Douthat about his midterm loss. Now, Trump is not exactly consistent or coherent in his quotes, but it’s noteworthy that even he, the putative architect of the policy in question, can recognize that it fails a certain fairness test.

If people insist that deporting nonviolent, productive people living peaceful, productive lives in the United States is an important law-enforcement policy, I guess I’d simply ask why this versus so much other low-hanging fruit. One obvious example: While we live in a pretty safe period of time, violent-crime-wise, it’s undeniably the case that in certain cities, including my own, a subset of offenders assault people over and over and over and then are let out on the street to assault some more. That seems like the sort of lawlessness worth cracking down on — how can anyone read the story of Jordan Neely, who waltzed out of some sort of honor-system treatment center after having been arrested at least four times for punching random passersby, and think that’s remotely acceptable?

Another: Taxes! I mean jeez, this one really drives me crazy. Over the years politicians have shredded the Internal Revenue Service, denying the federal coffers countless millions of dollars that could be used for . . . well, for whatever. This is some serious low-hanging fruit stuff: By one Congressional Budget Office estimate, “The IRS’s [returns on investment] ramp up over three years as staff become trained and fully productive, arrive at the peak level, and then stay there. In recent years, peak ROIs have ranged from 5 to 9. That is, a $1 increase in spending on the IRS’s enforcement activities results in $5 to $9 of increased revenues.” Better yet, the vast majority of the time this sort of law enforcement doesn’t involve incarcerating anyone — the feds make money rather than have to spend it on keeping someone locked up, no families are wrecked. All that happens, in most cases, is jerks who tried to not pay taxes are told to pay their taxes, perhaps with a penalty, and they will pay their taxes and that’ll be that.

How can you care about people flouting the law and not find this outrageous? It strikes me as a much, much better target for a crackdown than anything involving trying to find more Moussas Diawara to deport.

How do you think about audience capture, that what you choose to publish, or look into, or believe in your innermost thoughts, may come to be determined by the community you’ve already grown around your writing?

(This is inspired by your recent essay on Moussa Diawara, but I’m more interested in the general question than in the specifics of that case.) —Michael Watts

So yes, I was surprised how many of my commenters defended Diawara’s deportation, the Trump administration’s broader approach to this issue, or both. I do think that my readers are overwhelmingly Obama Democrat normies, and that dissenters who may not fit in that category disproportionately chimed in here.

Or maybe that’s a cope! Maybe my readers are significantly more in favor of Trump-style mass deportations than I am. The correct response to that, from a Substacker’s perspective, should be to read their comments and hear them out. On this particular subject, I’ve found the disagreement I’ve gotten from readers and on X to be pretty unconvincing for the reasons I laid out above.

More broadly, of course if you write about certain topics, that affects who you will hear from and what they will want you to write going forward, and if you’re not careful you will be carried to and fro by audience sentiment. Every AMA, including this one, I get more questions about trans stuff than any other subject, usually but not entirely youth gender medicine.

This is understandable — it’s how a lot of readers first found me and might be the subject they trust me the most on, or at least find me the most interesting on. The risk, though, is that when you get so much feedback on the appetite for covering one subject, you cover that subject more and more, and you find your coverage being shaped by your audience’s preferences, and yes, at some point you are “captured.”

I don’t want that to happen. I still think the youth gender stuff, in particular, is important, and I’m not going to stop writing about it anytime soon. As I mentioned in my midterms reaction piece, I also hope the broader sex and gender debate can get less toxic.

But I do think once my book comes out I’m going to make an effort to genuinely move on from this subject. It’s enough! If I shed some subscribers as a result, that’s okay, just as it’s okay if I shed some subscribers because they don’t like how dovish I am on immigration.

I’m lucky that this newsletter has grown to the size it has. I don’t need another writing job of any sort if I don’t want one. And I actually think it’s better to have a smaller subscriber base that reads you because they appreciate your process and your general approach than to have a bigger subscriber base that reads you because you make them feel good about their own beliefs. Of course a lot of writing is, in practice, a mix of both, but I’ve seen a lot of people fly off the deep end as a result of audience capture and become hyperpartisan, obsessive, or otherwise weird and off-putting. Sometimes this approach “works” in the sense of maximizing a given creator’s revenue — there are hyperpartisan, obsessive, and otherwise weird content creators who rake in millions — but I view it as a deal with the devil. In the long run it is bad for your soul, bad for the quality of your writing and thinking, and bad for your reputation.

The people who reach out to me — sometimes quietly — because they want to pick my brain about the controversies I write about (not just the gender stuff) range from pretty far to the left to pretty far to the right, and I’d like to keep it that way. I don’t want to be a shill or a crazy person.

Why do you think gender ideology broke people’s brains? Scientists and doctors seemed to forget everything they knew about the human body, informed consent, and ethics. I’m curious as to how this happened. —Your Mum

A gender question!

I’ve written a lot about this but there will be more in my book. In the meantime, Rogers Brubaker is great on the subject of how the concept of gender identity spread through so many mainstream institutions, often becoming unquestionable. You should buy his book or read the (unpaywalled) paper it’s adapted from.



Have you read How Elites Ate the Social Justice Movement by Freddie deBoer? I’m reading it right now and it is so obviously and straightforwardly correct in every way. Looking forward to reading his new book too. I still don’t really understand why he turned on you, because you both mostly make very similar arguments.



Also, any plans for a next book after your imminent one? —Dylan Llyr



It’s been sitting on my shelf forever and I need to. This is a subject I generally trust Freddie on. He hasn’t “turned on” me — he’s just sometimes prickly and dickish online. I don’t even think he would deny that. I just overlapped with him at a FIRE conference and would have said hi, but he left before I could find him.

I have some larval ideas for potential next books, but much will depend on how this one sells, if I want to swing big or try writing a slimmer tome, and so on. Writing this one has been the most difficult project I’ve ever undertaken by a wide margin. I’ll be glad to be done and to be able to start promoting and talking about it.



Post-book, where does your trust in scientific institutions (academia, journals) and adjacent institutions (professional bodies, science journalism, etc.) currently stand? —Jenn

I’m not technically post-book as I’m still waiting for a hopefully near-final set of edits, but yeah, I’m most of the way there.

The short answer: My trust is in the gutter but I see some reasons for hope.

The gutter part: Once you’ve actually seen how the sausage is made, it’s hard to conclude otherwise. I actually got into a bit of a friendly disagreement about this during a panel I was on at a recent FIRE conference. While we all agreed that there are major problems in science worth addressing, the two other panelists, Jeffrey Flier and Evan Morris, were both more sanguine than I was. I don’t want to mis- or overstate their argument, but they were a bit more toward the “bad apples” side of the What’s Wrong With Peer-Reviewed Science spectrum than the “fundamentally broken” side.



To be fair, we’re all coming at this from different places. They’re both in the medical field and of course modern medicine has brought miraculous treatments and cures. Plus, since I specifically focus on scientific controversies, of course the scientific subjects I know the most about and have done the most reporting on are, well, controversial.

Still: I think things are really bad. Imagine X is any new scientific idea people are excited about. I’ve now covered so many controversies in which a bunch of weak studies came out supporting X, were subsequently interpreted as “proving” X — or at least close enough for policy and funding purposes — only for it to take years for bigger, better studies or meta-analyses or systematic reviews to prove that there was actually very little to X. Just off the top of my head: HDC/ABMT, grit, the implicit association test, power posing, basically the entire field of diversity training, Comprehensive Soldier Fitness, and youth gender medicine. Of course each of these stories is different, and of course there are elements of truth to some of them, but it just seems that peer-reviewed science is incapable, in its current form and practice, of preventing fads from catching on and doing damage.

Reasons for hope: The good news is that most of the ingredients are already in place for science to get better. One of the points I make in my book — or in this draft I do, at least — is that there’s a lot of low-hanging fruit that’s not being picked up. Everyone “knows” that correlation doesn’t imply causation. Okay. That’s a 101-level observation. But then why do the leading journals publish claims that correlation implies causation, as (to take one of many examples) The New England Journal of Medicine did here? Why, even more frequently, do researchers dutifully note in their research that correlation does not imply causation, only to speak of their results in causal terms in subsequent quotes in press releases, columns, interviews, and so on?

In theory, clamping down on all of this would be straightforward. Journals really could just refuse to publish unwarranted causal claims. Various scientific fields really could get just a bit more intense about enforcing the norms of accurate and appropriately humble science communication. Like, it should be considered a genuine faux pas to allow yourself to be quoted in a misleading manner about your work. If I ran the world, an academic researcher who says “We found that X causes Y” who didn’t actually find evidence for that would get a friendly but firm call or email from his department head saying “I can’t tell you what to do, but it makes our department look bad to have you miscommunicate science like this. I’d like you to call up the journalist and see if they’ll amend the quote.”

The fact of the matter is that many scientists hold themselves and their colleagues to an abysmally low standard. The reasons why are complicated and vary widely from field to field and from controversy to controversy. There are definitely some specific potential fixes, like paying peer reviewers so that they do a better job (that came up on the panel) or inserting safeguards to reduce how often such reviewers have skin in the game in the sense of either being quite hostile or quite sympathetic to the ideas in the paper they’re reviewing.

There’s one aspect of this I didn’t realize the full extent of until I wrote my book: call it institutional tentacling. I probably need to come up with a better name for it or discover a preexisting name someone else has come up with, but this is when a supposedly authoritative institution like the American Psychological Association gets so big and politically active that it feels the need to chime in on a lot of different stuff, have committees and subcommittees representing different interest groups, and so on. Suddenly the APA’s name is on all sorts of different documents and statements, many of them written more for political reasons than straightforwardly scientific ones (not that it’s easy to cleanly cleave the two), which severely adulterates the authority of the institution and makes it more challenging to understand the views of the institution itself.

Here’s me in a New York Times column earlier this year:

The A.P.A. presents a particularly striking case of why transparency is important. In 2024 it published what it hailed as a “groundbreaking policy supporting transgender, gender diverse, nonbinary individuals” that was specifically geared at fighting “misinformation” on that subject. But when I reached out to the group this month, it pointed me to a different document, a letter written by the group’s chief advocacy officer, Katherine McGuire, in September in response to a Federal Trade Commission request for comment on youth gender medicine. The documents, separated by about a year and a half (and, perhaps as significantly, one presidential election), straightforwardly contradict each other. The A.P.A. in 2024 argued that there is a “comprehensive body of psychological and medical research supporting the positive impact of gender-affirming treatments” for individuals “across the life span.” But in 2025, the group argued that “psychologists do not make broad claims about treatment effectiveness.” In 2024 the A.P.A. criticized those “mischaracterizing gender dysphoria as a manifestation of traumatic stress or neurodivergence.” In 2025 it cautioned that gender dysphoria diagnoses could be the result of “trauma-related presentations” rather than a trans identity and that “co-occurring mental health or neurodevelopmental conditions (e.g., depression, anxiety, autism spectrum disorder) . . . may complicate or be mistaken for gender dysphoria.” It seems undeniable that the 2025 A.P.A. published what the 2024 A.P.A. considered to be “misinformation.” (“The 2024 policy statement and the 2025 F.T.C. letter are consistent,” said Ms. McGuire in an email, and “both documents reflect A.P.A.’s consistent commitment to evidence-based psychological care.”)

Given that McGuire’s statement to me was obviously false, would the real APA please stand up? What I mean is, how can we treat an institution like the APA as authoritative and evidence-based if its different tentacles give different answers to the same question? Do we trust the “groundbreaking policy” statement or the FTC letter? They both are “from” the APA. What does that even mean if there’s this sort of inconsistency?

This is just one of many examples. These organizations are often not trustworthy.

A related question:



You seem somewhat sceptical about academia and journalism as institutions which can adjudicate truth. What do you think is the alternative to putting at least some trust in these institutions? —Chris Saville

There’s no alternative; that’s what I’m worried about! Another example: Even though I trust the American Academy of Pediatrics on vaccines, I cannot construct an argument explaining exactly why given what I know about the organization’s performance on other issues. It’s basically “Well, on vaccines, it happens to be the case that this is an area of pretty well-understood hard science, that the AAP has not been captured by some sort of ideologically driven ‘pro-vaccine’ sect, and that many of the other conditions that apply to the youth gender medicine debate, which it has flubbed badly, don’t apply. So on this I would trust the AAP but not on youth gender medicine.”

Doesn’t exactly fit on a bumper sticker! In a world with functioning science and science communications, you should mostly be able to trust a group like the AAP on any subject where it chimes in. It’ll never be perfect, but if we don’t have groups like the AAP, they’ll be replaced by a crowded marketplace of individual influencers and smaller, less credible organizations. Some of those individuals and orgs will actually do their jobs well, but most won’t, and it’ll be an impossible task for the average person to figure out who to trust. We really need the shortcut of big, legacy institutions that hold themselves to high standards.

A quick addendum on vaccines: I think vaccine denialism in the traditional sense is a really pernicious ideology that has a body count associated with it — dead kids and babies, in particular. But other debates about vaccines are less crazy, including whether and how often to vaccinate kids against Covid. Since otherwise healthy kids are generally not hard-hit by coronavirus, the cost/benefit calculus is different than it is for more vulnerable groups. The two main justifications for vaccinating kids are to prevent transmission to, like, grandparents and other vulnerable types and to reduce the (already low) odds of serious adverse effects if the child in question does get Covid.

But: “COVID-19 vaccination only provides a transient reduction in transmission,” wrote researchers in one review. And “Currently, insufficient evidence exists to determine the impact of vaccination on post-acute COVID syndromes in children, which are uncommon.” All of which adds up to genuine controversy.

I don’t think the AAP performed well on this question, either. So basically, at this point I don’t think you should automatically trust the AAP’s view on any matter where there is 1) genuine uncertainty and 2) hot politicization.

Which really sucks! Because it’s often difficult to determine where there is “genuine uncertainty,” and that concept is often weaponized by cranks and demagogues.

One way to start to ameliorate the situation would be for the AAP and the APA to just chime in less often on the issue du jour and to exhibit a lot more epistemic humility. But all sorts of internal and external institutional pressures militate against this. These organizations want to launch themselves into headlines and news stories whenever possible, and it’s galling to watch them harm rather than help public understanding of science in the process.

Do you think the profound lack of awareness of how rich we are in America by any historical/world standard is partly influenced by the fact that academia and journalism have cratered? The people who work in these fields are disproportionately represented in blog posts, substacks, anguished thinkpieces, etc. and therefore we get way more articles about wealth inequality and anguish vs. “Hey we eliminated famine and even poor people have smartphones?”

*Caveats: obviously not everything is perfect, housing prices are an issue, happiness/mental health are disconnected from wealth, etc. —James K.

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