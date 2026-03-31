There are some significant changes coming to Singal-Minded. I’m excited to go into more detail soon, but one bit of very low-hanging fruit I have thus far failed to pluck is the excellent comments you guys post under each and every one of my articles. That changes now: Going forward, I’m going to publish a monthly roundup. In some cases I’ll simply highlight comments that deserve to be highlighted, and in others I’ll also respond. Feel free to use the comments sections of these posts to continue the conversation further, of course.

Thank you to [NEW MYSTERY ASSISTANT EDITOR WHO I WILL MORE FORMALLY INTRODUCE IN THE NEAR FUTURE, OR NMAEWIWMFIITNF], for doing the bulk of the work of compiling these.

Randall Randall, on “The Horseshoe Always Wins: Gettin’ Mad At Headlines Edition,” has thoughts on a not-great tweet from CNN I mentioned in that piece.



The CNN tweet was remarkable in that it seemed to assign responsibility for the “drastic change” to the arrest, rather than to the throwing of bombs. It doesn’t even say they threw bombs, just that they were arrested for it! This is the kind of wording many have come to see as an attempt by a media outlet to imply that someone did X, when the article then buries near the end that they were only accused of doing X. It’s language that signals something misleading is being conveyed, and it’s up to the reader to figure out how and what the writer’s bias was.

Ann, also on “The Horseshoe Always Wins: Gettin’ Mad At Headlines Edition”:

Genuinely confused by this statement: “I’m not calling for outdated ideals of perfect objectivity or whatever —” Perfection is not possible, agreed, but is it not still considered a worthy goal?’

All I was getting at here was that I don’t expect journalists to be robots viewing situations from 50,000 feet. It’s silly to demand we never let any moral judgment seep into our writings, but it’s even sillier to demand we inject large amounts of moral judgment — especially when the heinousness of an act or an attempted act speaks for itself.

Andrew Wurzer, on “AI Is Too Consequential For Half-Baked Lefty Critiques”:

AI is a great force multiplier. It’s a terrible replacement — so far, anyway. Can it replace entry-level employees? Some of them, at least. Enough of their tasks that they may not be worth hiring in nearly such large numbers. The difference between an entry-level person and an LLM is that the entry-level person can reliably learn to get much better and more independent in a few years. The LLM? Jury’s still out. I have my doubts, but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. But if we stop developing higher-level talent, and AI is not able to keep up, in ten years we’re going to have problems as experienced people retire and cannot be replaced because we didn’t train anyone to do it.

The problem with all of this is that it’s very hard to keep up with the progression of LLMs. In my experience, LLMs can get better over time — and/or, perhaps just as importantly, their human users can get better at knowing how to usefully prompt them, when not to trust them, and so on. And the improvement does seem to be pretty insane over time. It’s just hard to say exactly which walls in which domains they’ll hit. In my daily use of Claude and ChatGPT, I’m consistently blown away both by how good it is and the basic nature of its errors! Just today I asked it a question about a specific date range I circled in red on a screenshot of a calendar. It confidently generated a long, likely compute-intensive answer based on totally different dates, and then I had to correct it! I just think so much money is on the line that those sorts of basic errors are likely to become less frequent in time.

I’d like to think that firms and organizations won’t be so myopic that they’ll fail to understand which tasks can’t be outsourced to AI and leave themselves in the situation Andrew describes. It’s going to depend on the humans responsible for making these decisions and their ability to accurately assess what can and can’t be outsourced. The general name of the game still seems to be expert human supervision for anything mission-critical that’s more complicated than entry-level.

TK-421, on “A Response To Critics Of My AI Article And An Apology To Librarians”:

There’s an old Edsger Dijkstra quote: “The question of whether a computer can think is no more interesting than the question of whether a submarine can swim.” I wouldn’t put it quite that strongly — I think it’s a fascinating philosophical question in the right context — but in terms of evaluating whether a computer can perform a particular task or have a particular impact on society, whether it’s “really thinking” or not is much more of an academic question.

I’m agreeing with TK-421 agreeing with me, but this is well-put. It’s interesting to think about the Chinese room thought experiment, then versus now. The basic tension always centered on the fact that the guy inside the system clearly didn’t know Chinese — he was just blindly following instructions. Even though the common response to this is that the entire system the guy is immersed in “knows” or “understands” Chinese, it strains our intuitions a bit because the whole thing seems so clunky. But when the thing doing the translating/conversing/writing/reading is lightning fast and its inner workings are obscured to us, the so-called functionalist arguments just feel different.