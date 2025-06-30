Not long after implementing it (except I never actually did), I think I’m on the verge of my policy around my columns in The Dispatch. The plan had been to send them out individually, 24 hours after they run in that publication, to Singal-Minded, and to let people opt out of receiving them if they don’t want to. Instead, why don’t I just make a habit of including them in my next newsletter, whenever that occurs, underneath the content of that newsletter itself? This will make for less-cluttered inboxes and save a lot of dual-subscribers the hassle of opting out.

I’m gonna try that here; if premium subscribers don’t like this and would prefer to receive the column on its own, as a separate email, let me know. If enough people complain I’ll revert back to the old, never-actually-implemented system.

At some point I will have more to say about Zohran Mamdani, who, depending on who you ask, is the Democratic (?) socialist balm to New York’s increasingly oligarchic economy, or a clear and present danger to all us Jews (okay, I’m exaggerating slightly, but the point is things are heated).

For now, I want to focus on one little thing. I mean that: little. I suspect it will go down as but a few drops in the political flash flood that was his primary victory last week, but I found this New York Post article quite interesting: “Socialist NYC mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani wants to hike property taxes for ‘richer and whiter neighborhoods’.”

Anyone who reads this, especially the Post’s core audience, will roll their eyes at the mention of race, because even with the “richer and” preceding it, this sounds like standard “woke” reparations-ish discrimination on the basis of race. It’s a bit of a ragebait headline.

Clickbait, too, it turns out. Because in the first paragraph the Post makes it clear that this is not, in fact, some wild-eyed socialist agenda:

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to hike property taxes for “richer and whiter neighborhoods” in an eyebrow-raising proposal that aims to ease the burden on homeowners in the outer boroughs.

Wait. . . outer boroughs? Like the Post’s core readership?

Continuing:

The soak-the-rich proposal is buried in Mamdani’s campaign platform that calls to fix the city’s notoriously skewed property tax system, in which ritzy brownstones are hit at lower rates than homes and rentals in lower-income neighborhoods.

Other than the soak-the-rich editorializing, it sounds like. . . there’s actually a genuine problem here? Why else would the Post refer to it as “notoriously skewed”?