Events reminders:

—New York: Village Underground with Jeff Maurer on Monday, November 2, to be followed by a joint after-party with “Central Air” co-hosts Megan McArdle, Josh Barro, and Ben Dreyfuss, and a gaggle of their listeners.

—Philadelphia: Next In Line Comedy with Jeff Maurer the following evening, Tuesday, November 3, to be followed by an election night watch party (ticket includes some food during said after-party).

—I’m on a panel at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (FIRE) Soapbox conference in Philly on Friday, November 6, but alas, the conference is sold out at the moment. “Reach out to us at soapbox@fire.org if you want to be added to the waitlist.”

Here’s CBS describing an immigration case that 60 Minutes covered last week:

Moussa Diawara is from Mali, but spent nearly half his life living in the United States, where he married, had two U.S. citizen children, worked and paid taxes. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported him to Ghana over the summer. Diawara has no connection to Ghana, but a judge had issued an order that he couldn’t be deported to Mali, because it was likely he’d be persecuted there. Diawara said that within days of his arrival in Ghana, local officials forced him onto a flight to Mali.

Diawara first got here in 2001 and overstayed his tourist visa. There are many cases where the feds have the right to deport someone but where judges set restrictions as to where. The Trump administration, seeking to deport as many people as possible, has sought to get around this by deporting people to other countries — in many cases, countries where they have no ties, don’t speak the language, and so on.

Third-country deportations may not be legal. “Last month, a federal appeals court upheld a ruling in a class action lawsuit that found the Trump administration’s third-country policy was unlawful because it denied deportees due process,” notes CBS. “But the Supreme Court has allowed these deportations to continue until it hears the case in December.” This is one of a number of cases where I’m shocked by the deference SCOTUS is granting to this president. I’m sure there are legal angles to this I don’t understand, but when you compare the options of halting this one particular type of deportation until SCOTUS can make a final determination as to their legality versus allowing them to proceed in the meantime, it seems like there’s a screamingly straightforward case for a temporary moratorium. If you hold off on deporting someone until the ruling, you can still deport them if SCOTUS rules in the administration’s favor; if you deport them in the meantime, bringing them back could be expensive or even impossible.

Anyway, 60 Minutes used Diawara’s case to highlight the fact that upon arrival in the third countries, some deportees are getting re-deported to the country they’re not supposed to be deported to.

No one, anywhere, is claiming Diawara has any confirmed criminal entanglements other than his immigration status. Which is the norm for many Trump deportation flights, including Diawara’s: “Of the 63 people on Diawara’s flight, 19% of the passengers had been charged with or convicted of crimes, including theft, assault, drugs or weapons possession. A 60 Minutes review found the other deportees either had a traffic violation (19%), or no criminal record at all (62%).”

Diawara’s wife is a nurse and they have a 12- and a 16-year-old together. You can see a photo of them talking to him on the phone in the story I’m referencing. He “was finishing a night shift on July 11 of this year when he found ICE agents waiting for him at the suburban Houston home where he lived with his wife and children, who are U.S. citizens.” Three and a half months later he is effectively homeless and in hiding somewhere in Africa — some truckers helped him escape Mali, he told CBS, and the network kept his current location secret.

I think even ardent supporters of MAGA would, given the chance to cool down and reflect, acknowledge that this is a morally grotesque outcome. Or at least I’d hope so. It’s just such a bizarrely draconian and cruel way to handle this situation. Isn’t this an easy call, morally? I try to be open-minded but I’m failing here.

Let’s say that you think it’s really important, as a matter of principle or example-setting, to deport Moussa Diawara, Uber driver and father of two American teenagers. How much are you willing to pay to deport him? Because it ain’t cheap.

Estimates vary wildly as to the cost of each deportation, but think of the process that started with Diawara being identified as a deportation target and that ended with him touching down in Ghana. Think of the paperwork involved, the salaries of the multiple agents waiting at his house to apprehend a single Uber driver with no criminal record, the cost of locking him up, and the cost of paying Ghana to take him. Diawara is suing the government and asking them to bring him back to the States — what the hell else is he supposed to do? — so the government will have to defend that case too (not to mention the broader third-country deportation policy). And it’s a more modest amount, to be sure, but however long Diawara is out of the country, he won’t be generating taxable income from Uber driving. The hit to his household’s income will radiate outward and dent the local economy, too. If Diawara were dangerous or had been, like, trafficking fentanyl, sure, deport him. The economic argument only goes so far. But he wasn’t doing anything like that.

So I’d ask again: For people who think it’s really important to deport Moussa Diawara, Uber driver and father of two American teenagers, what’s your willingness to pay for this outcome?

After the 60 Minutes story came out, Fox News provided MAGA supporters with what many of them seem to see as a deus ex machina absolving the administration of moral wrongdoing: “Malian national Moussa Diawara claimed 25 years ago he was a homosexual facing persecution, but is now a married father of two.” (Fox’s own reporting dates the asylum application in question to 2009, so 17 years ago is more accurate — 2001 is when he entered the country.)

Online, there was much rejoicing. Read the following X post and then guess who authored it before scrolling down any further.

Fake & Gay! Moussa Diawara, the Malian national featured in this shockingly poorly researched @60Minutes report, now faces allegations of immigration FRAUD after his asylum application surfaced, revealing that he claimed to be a HOMOSEXUAL man who feared persecution in Mali. Read more ⬇️

That’s the X account of our own U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Classy times, all around.

People lying about their biographies on their asylum applications is a known problem — it’s hard to check stuff like this. Diawara may have lied. I don’t really think it’s dispositive, to be honest. Sexuality is complicated, and I’m guessing it is especially complicated if you are a possibly gay guy from Mali. For what it’s worth, Diawara also said that at the time he had recently converted from Islam to Christianity, and that his new religion made it unsafe for him to return home.

I’m totally speculating on the sexuality front. Let’s say, for the sake of argument, he lied: he’s straight. Okay, then what? That was about 17 years ago. He drives an Uber and his wife is a nurse and he’s never gotten into any other trouble with the law and he has two American teenage kids. Deporting him is still monstrous. It barely changes a thing. Plus, there’s a process for investigating potential asylum-application fraud! Why is MAGA so opposed to ever doing anything by the book?

Some MAGA supporters won’t stand by their convictions when the mass deportation wave comes for someone they care about. There have been a number of stories about buyers’ remorse among Trump voters who apparently were not listening closely enough to their man’s blood-and-soil campaign rhetoric and who apparently thought there were millions of hardened MS-13 gangbangers to deport before anyone would bother with landscapers and nannies.

Most recently, witness Joel Berry, a big name in right-wing circles and an advocate for Trump and his approach to immigration policy — “The only due process owed to an illegal alien is deportation,” he wrote a year and a half ago — complained on X that “Earlier this week, our dear brother Samuel Sey @SlowToWrite was en route to appear on our podcast when he got detained by ICE. Samuel is from Canada, and has been living here as a legal resident of the United States. We are confident this clerical mistake will be fixed, but this has been a terrible experience for his family.”