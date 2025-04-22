I’m really excited about this one. I’ve already mentioned David Zweig’s book (out today!) once or twice, in part because I’m interviewing him about it at the Village Underground on Monday (tickets here), but I think it is going to make a very big splash:

An Abundance of Caution is a devastating account of the decision-making process behind one of the worst American policy failures in a century—the extended closures of public schools during the pandemic. In fascinating and meticulously reported detail, David Zweig shows how some of the most trusted members of society—from Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists to eminent health officials—repeatedly made fundamental errors in their assessment and presentation of evidence. As a result, for the first time in modern American history, millions of healthy children did not set foot in a classroom for more than a year.

