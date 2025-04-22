Singal-Minded

MHYDE
18h

Zweig was one of the good guys. Reading all the retrospectives now 5 years later has been making me angry all over again. We fought throughout the 2020-21 school year, and failed. Kids in my town were locked out from March 2020 until September 2021. Every one. Not a single kid entered a single building for class, therapy, or any other reason, for 18 months. Oh wait, no, that was just the public school kids in town. The kids in private schools, parochial schools, and suburban public schools were in class full time. Our district still had sports, so the superintendent thought it was safe enough for 20 kids to gather to play basketball but not to learn math. Our consolation is the books in 2025, but we'll never get remorse from the authorities who inflicted this in 2020.

Jacob
1d

First no Canadian Barpod events, then the tariffs, now this!

