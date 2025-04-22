Win A Copy Of The New Book "An Abundance of Caution: American Schools, the Virus, and a Story of Bad Decisions"
(And/or come to my event with the author next Monday in New York)
I’m really excited about this one. I’ve already mentioned David Zweig’s book (out today!) once or twice, in part because I’m interviewing him about it at the Village Underground on Monday (tickets here), but I think it is going to make a very big splash:
An Abundance of Caution is a devastating account of the decision-making process behind one of the worst American policy failures in a century—the extended closures of public schools during the pandemic. In fascinating and meticulously reported detail, David Zweig shows how some of the most trusted members of society—from Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists to eminent health officials—repeatedly made fundamental errors in their assessment and presentation of evidence. As a result, for the first time in modern American history, millions of healthy children did not set foot in a classroom for more than a year.
What you should really do is just order it and thank me later. But I also have three copies to give away, thanks to the generosity of the publisher, MIT Press.
To enter, just fill out this single-item form. You need to be at least a free subscriber to this newsletter, and the first two books are going to paid subscribers. The deadline is midnight tonight and I will alert the winners tomorrow. Print-only, U.S.-only.
Good luck! And really — you should buy the book either way. If you win, you can give your copy to a friend or, better yet, a frenemy who continues to defend extended school closures.
Zweig was one of the good guys. Reading all the retrospectives now 5 years later has been making me angry all over again. We fought throughout the 2020-21 school year, and failed. Kids in my town were locked out from March 2020 until September 2021. Every one. Not a single kid entered a single building for class, therapy, or any other reason, for 18 months. Oh wait, no, that was just the public school kids in town. The kids in private schools, parochial schools, and suburban public schools were in class full time. Our district still had sports, so the superintendent thought it was safe enough for 20 kids to gather to play basketball but not to learn math. Our consolation is the books in 2025, but we'll never get remorse from the authorities who inflicted this in 2020.
First no Canadian Barpod events, then the tariffs, now this!