Recently I tagged along with my girlfriend, who is far more literary than I am (and who is real), to a book party. I did not know which book occasioned the party, to be honest — I’m just a twentysomething man-about-town who respects books almost as much as he respects women, so how I could I miss this event? As it turned out, the party was to celebrate the release of Stop All the Clocks, the debut novel from Noah Kumin, who is the founder and editor of the Mars Review of Books (and who is also on Substack).

There were copies at the party and Girlfriend got one. I looked at the book, thought to myself When was the last time I read a novel that just came out?, got very depressed, and promptly asked Girlfriend if I could borrow her copy. She said yes, which was swell of her.

MAN, did I like this book. I don’t want to give away anything about the plot. I’ll just say that it’s a mystery, of sorts, that involves artificial intelligence, poetry, Roosevelt Island, trauma, and a lot more. It’s very difficult to pull off what Kumin pulled off, to juggle so many thematic plates, and I’m a bit envious of folks who can accomplish what he accomplished.

I think a lot of Singal-Minded readers would enjoy Stop All the Clocks. So: The publisher, Arcade (an imprint of Skyhorse), has graciously offered to give away five copies to readers of this newsletter. For new readers, or those who require a refresher, all you have to do is 1) be at least a free subscriber to this newsletter, and 2) fill out this form. It’ll be open for at least 24 hours, after which I’ll close it to new entries at an arbitrary and cruel time of my own choosing. Then I’ll pick five winners at random. (Physical copies only, U.S. and Canada only. Sorry, Moldovans!)

As always, premium subscribers get extra chances to win during book giveaways: Three of the five copies are reserved for paid subscribers. Which, hey, why not become one? Or at least join at the free tier so you have a shot.

Whether or not you win a copy, small numbers of sales make a big difference to a first-time author, especially in the unfathomable financial hellscape of fiction publishing. As I typed this, I realized I purloined my copy rather than purchased it, but please consider setting a better example than I have.

I’ll be back soon with some more. . . stuff. See, that’s why I could never write a novel!