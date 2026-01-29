As I’ve noted in this newsletter, sometimes to the point of repetitiveness, I’ve lost a lot of faith in progressive institutions over the last decade or so. Many of the key moments involved viral videos. Some controversial incident would occur and generate intense reactions on all sides, more video would come out that (in my view) greatly clarified what really happened, and the response would be. . . basically ignoring what the video showed. People would just dig in further.

The case of the Covington Catholic High School kids from 2019 was one example. If you actually watched all the available videos closely, it demolished the narrative that the kids had harassed (or racistly harassed, as it was usually framed) the Native American activist Nathan Phillips. There was just no there there. The kids were already hyped up and chanting and dancing, and then Phillips walked over while doing his own chant and pounding his drum, and the kids. . . kept chanting and dancing, now to the beat of the drum. I was convinced that any decent, good-faith journalist would be able to see that the video debunked the initial claims that the kids had wronged Phillips somehow.

Was I an idiot! While there were some apologies and backtracking, ardent too-online progressives just doubled and tripled and quadrupled down. They couldn’t let go of their belief that the white kids from Kentucky had engaged in a horrific act of racist abuse. They engaged in this weird pseudophrenological act in which they judged the angles of then–16-year-old Nick Sandmann’s smile in one clip of video and determined, based on those angles, that he was a monster. “I Saw the Smirk With My Eyes, But Felt It in My Gut,” went the headline of an Esquire article that I swear actually and truly exists. The whole thing was like watching some sort of cult initiation rite.

Far more serious was the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, which I wrote about on this newsletter and later discussed at significant length on Honestly. I’ll just borrow from myself rather than rehash what I said back in 2021:

It seemed pretty clear, simply from watching the videos and reading the relevant laws and legal analysis, that Rittenhouse at the very least had a decent self-defense case. Not ironclad, but decent. And yet I watched many influential media figures and politicians engage in this weird snowballing act of collective truthiness — they turned Rittenhouse into a monster, into someone who had committed obviously premeditated acts of murder, in a manner that ran dozens of laps ahead of the available evidence.

Again, though, the video did not lead to a bunch of people who had initial and different knee-jerk reactions to news of the shootings converging on a shared reality. Again, there was quadrupling down on the belief that Rittenhouse had been the antagonist and had clearly committed some crime, though opinions on the specifics differed.

In neither case did the available videos definitively answer every question, but they did definitively answer some of the most important ones: The videos of the incident on the Washington Mall definitively failed to turn up any evidence of actual harassment of Phillips, and the videos of Rittenhouse definitively showed that all three of the people he shot (two fatally) were pursuing him, and that he himself had not been the aggressor at any point. That, combined with simply looking up the relevant firearm and self-defense statutes, made it clear that he probably had not actually done anything illegal, and that honest reporting and commentary on the shootings needed to at least nod to that reality.

I’ve been thinking a lot about those two incidents in the wake of Alex Pretti’s killing by ICE agents, because we’re seeing a right-wing version of the same disturbing dynamics—arguably, a more intense version.