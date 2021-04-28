Singal-Minded

JJ's avatar
JJ
Apr 28, 2021

Hi Jesse, I’m a recent subscriber. I signed up because I think I see the world pretty differently from you, but I still find your insights interesting and valuable (even when I don’t agree with them 100%; maybe even especially when I don’t).

I just want to say, as someone who considers myself very gender progressive (for lack of a better term), and have struggled a bit with my own gender identity, that some of the problems you identify can hurt trans and nonbinary folks too. I doubt I could say this in a more progressive/“woke” space without people getting mad at me, but the lack of a coherent philosophy of gender makes it really hard to resolve your own gender issues. I’m biologically a man (and feel comfortable saying that) but have never felt super comfortable with a male identity…whatever that means. I don’t love being perceived as a man, and I feel more comfortable when I’m consciously choosing to express myself with more of a mixture of masculinity and femininity than most men like doing.

So does that make me nonbinary? That’s what I’ve been trying to figure out. But to figure out if I’m “really” a man or “really” nonbinary, you really do first need a definition of gender. And the lack of a coherent one means I’m in this weird place where I’m like…am I just confusing myself, or is there actually a there there? And the only answer I get is stuff like “you’re nonbinary if you say you are.” To which the obvious response: “well, how do I know if I should say I am?” has no answer.

(I’m sure a lot of commentators here will feel like, “you’re a man, get over it,” and fine, that’s your opinion on the topic, but it’s also not really relevant to the point I’m trying to make here about progressive gender norms sometimes making gender exploration and expression, the ostensible goal of such progressive norms, harder rather than easier!)

I think your discussion on pronouns is also right on; the reason to use the pronouns someone asks you to use is just about respect, in my opinion; it’s no different from calling them the name they ask you to call them. But with names, if you forget that your coworker “James” actually goes by “Jim,” no one thinks you’re making a claim about their internal identity the way mistaking someone’s pronouns is seen as doing. And to go from pronouns-as-respect to weighing down these words with so much importance and meaning that people’s mental health can be afflicted is, I think, a mistake that progressive gender politics will eventually come to regret. (Now, of course, if I *intentionally* refer to Jim as James after he’s asked me not to, then I’m just an asshole. But is Jim going to feel like I’m invalidating his whole identity, or just that I’m an asshole?)

One nitpick though: you say that among the gender-woke folks (again, for lack of a better phrase), a common attitude is: “You see how someone dresses, and that tells you which gender they identify with — it’s a marker of a choice made in something of a free gender-market.”

But I’ve spent enough time with gender-woke people to feel confident in arguing that no gender-woke person would ever say that and, in fact, would say the exact opposite. The standard line is more like “it doesn’t matter at all what you’re wearing on the outside, gender is about what’s on the inside. So you can be a man and wear a dress, or a woman and dress androgynously, or nonbinary and present as entirely masculine, or whatever.” I think you see a lot of trans and nonbinary people who *do* express their identities through clothing choices, but in the same way that you might express yourself through the art you make, for example. Unless I’m misunderstanding your point, it seems to me like the actual woke line is almost exactly the opposite of what you said. (Now, whether the woke line and the actual woke practice are two different things would be an interesting point of discussion, though I don’t think so. If I show up to a woke space wearing a dress and tell everyone that, despite wearing a dress, I’m still a man, everyone there is going to accept that. I’d say that’s actually pretty key to woke gender norms, actually.)

Tracy Erin
Apr 28, 2021

This: "We’re (fe)male because of the body we have, and we are (wo)men because that’s what society calls people like us. There is no sense in which if someone called me a woman I would view it as some sort of deep violation of my innermost self — I’d just view it as incorrect, or ignorant if it were hurled as a knock on my behavior or manliness or whatever. So if Paige believed themself to be “like Jesse Singal” during their male moments, I’d just shrug and say “Are you?” I don’t think there’s any way to prove that’s true, which is all the more reason I’d need a better understanding for why it’s so vitally important that there is never even a fleeting moment of mismatch between Paige’s identity and the pronouns to which they are subjected." As a woman I feel exactly this way -- I have no sense of being a woman that is separate from my body and so I don't know what a trans woman says when she says she feels like a woman. I am more than happy to use female pronouns for her and welcome her into sex segregated spaces, but when it comes to something like choosing a physician, I would be much more comfortable with a trans man than a trans woman because I prefer a physician who knows what it feels like to live with a uterus and all that comes with it. I am more than happy to accept that there are other views of gender but I don't understand why one would trump another and the ways in which that is dressed up as some kind of scientific consensus based on a biological phenomenon when we actually know almost nothing about the biology of gender dysphoria is weird and does indeed feel like religion. But I have a trans son and it is impossible to have these conversations for more than a minute or two because all he feels is that the person who is supposed to see him and understand him the best cannot do so and that is too much for him to bear (surely in part because he has serious mental health challenges distinct from his dysphoria). I noticed that both of the trans women that Andrew Sullivan had on were reluctant to go down this road because they considered it philosophy. And I find it frustrating that people dismiss GCFs as TERFs because they are really trying to get at some of this in a way that deserves discussion, even if there is often a lot of unnecessary cruelty mixed in that completely undermines the argument.

