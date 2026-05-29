Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

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Gavin Pugh's avatar
Gavin Pugh
1d

While I appreciate you not letting yourself off the hook for this (and it is a rather silly mistake to make), I feel like the much bigger issue is a grant application claiming to have the support of a professional society that apparently doesn't even provide that sort of thing. That feels like some level of scandal? Imagine if a researcher wanted to study conversion therapy and wrote in their grant proposal "We have a letter of support from the APA" when no such letter exists.

Even if the Endocrine Society would, in abstract, support this study, I would think they would have a vested interest in protecting their reputation against people falsely claiming their support.

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Douglas Eckberg's avatar
Douglas Eckberg
2d

I think I'd give the ES and NIH the most charitable interpretation (your mileage may vary). These are large, bureaucratically-organized entities who deal in enormous numbers of documents and have reasonable staff turnover. Things get misplaced. Things get entirely lost. They get deleted. The exact location of a file, and its title, aren't certain, and people have other responsibilities, other things to occupy them rather than to hunt down an unimportant "endorsement" letter. This will be especially pernicious when the letter in question actually doesn't exist! Bureaucrat1 (Ted) will wonder: "I've done all the regular searching I can do. What am I missing? Maybe I'll ask Bob [or Jennifer] to look at this next week" (or whatever). So it gets pushed around and forgotten. There are bigger fish to fry.

When another FOIA or lawsuit comes around, someone will ask, "Do you recall getting a request about this?" And folks will answer, "No. I don't think so." (Of course some may do it out of embarrassment for not having gotten onto the thing so long ago).

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