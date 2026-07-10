Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JayDub's avatar
JayDub
Jul 10

A couple points.

It looks like nature (weather and geography) are once again impinging upon "identity" and politics.

Second, is it better to have a live son than a dead daughter, killed in a weather/geography-related accident? California prefers taking on the risk, I guess.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 10

Maybe truckee should vote to join Nevada.

Reply
Share
1 reply
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jesse Singal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture