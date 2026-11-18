It’s a jarring CNN headline: “Exclusive: US intel indicates Iran developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, sources say.” One of the coauthors of the piece appeared on The Lead, one of CNN’s flagship daily shows, with Jake Tapper.

Naturally, given how scary it is, the story has spread: Jennifer Jacobs of CBS News asked President Trump about it yesterday and he gave a typically Trumpian answer in which he wouldn’t directly answer whether there’s an imminent threat of this kind of attack. Follow-up stories were spawned, naturally. Those stories are undoubtedly going to cause some Americans to think that there is a realistic risk of Iran detonating a dirty bomb in Washington, D.C.

Some were immediately skeptical of CNN’s reporting. Glenn Greenwald, for example, posted a derisive comment accompanied by this screenshot:

Kinda funny, but that was 24 years ago. Surely an outlet can get something wrong in 2002 but be on-point, covering a similar type of story, in 2026.

I think the problems with CNN’s original reporting are actually pretty subtle, and that they offer a useful case study in some of the finer points of how journalism should be carried out and presented, particularly when it concerns high-stakes claims.

Journalism should be seen as part art, part science. The science part is the generally agreed-upon rules of how to do journalism, and those rules cover a wide range of questions: Whether and under what circumstances are anonymous sources acceptable? How many sources do you need backing up a claim before you can publish that claim? What if it’s just one source but he handed over primary documents that strongly support the claim? If you’re writing something negative about someone, do you always give them a right to respond? What are the rules governing how a reporter should disclose conflicts and, in some cases, recuse themselves from covering certain stories or beats at all?

Outlets and the journalists who work for them have very different answers to these questions, of course, just as scientists sometimes disagree even on fairly basic questions like what level of statistical significance is acceptable for rejecting the null hypothesis. The New York Times and CNN and Breitbart and Defector all approach these questions differently. Sometimes the standards are written down and sometimes they aren’t. But generally speaking, they offer a vocabulary and a set of principles for evaluating the strength of reporting. More sources is better than fewer sources; reaching out to subjects portrayed negatively is better than not doing so.

The science part isn’t straightforward, as journalists and media critics constantly argue about what the rules should be, whether they were followed in an individual case, and whether some of them are ossified and require reform or discarding. (Again, same goes for science itself.)

The art part is even more complicated, though. It often requires reading an entire story, or watching or listening to an entire segment, pairing that experience with a bit of background knowledge about the subject(s) in question, and noticing subtle aspects of the reporters’ and editors’ decision-making that might hinder the audience’s ability to understand the situation as richly and accurately as possible.

The Art and Science of “Exclusive: US intel indicates Iran developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, sources say”

Back to the story in question.

It has four bylines — Katie Bo Lillis, Zachary Cohen, Natasha Bertrand, and Kristen Holmes — and all four reporters appear to have roughly a decade or more of reporting experience. All else being equal, I will trust a story with multiple bylines on it — especially bylines with many years of experience behind them — more than I will trust a single-authored item.

But this isn’t a hard-and-fast rule. For one thing, four bylines can mean a lot of different things. The fact that they all got bylines rather than contributing credit (“Johnny Appleseed contributed research” at the bottom, or something like that) suggests that each had a more-than-cursory involvement in the story, but it could still be the case that the story was driven by one CNN reporter who misjudged something early on, and then that error got amplified throughout the reporting process. You can have a bunch of bylines on a story and still end up with a false or misleading story (see this old example out of Minneapolis concerning The New York Times I wrote about forever ago, for example).

One other quick heuristic: This is not a story hinging on one or two sources. In fact, there are at least seven of them, as indicated in the opening graf. However, some other things jump out from that graf and the one that follows it:

New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials. Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack. But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning.

The first thing a savvy reader will notice is a lot of hedging. The officials CNN spoke with aren’t even sure Iran “can or will” carry out the plot in question. Even calling it a “plot” might be premature — is “an effort to give itself options” actually a plot? If I fill my browser tabs with takeout options, can I be said to be planning to order from any one particular place? Later in the story we learn that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin “called Iran’s planning ‘aspirational,’ adding that it did not constitute a ‘new threat.’”

Another thing a savvy reader might notice is the fuzziness of the “seven US officials” language and the ambiguity about who in that group believes what. When dealing with anonymous sources, there are sometimes good reasons for using fuzzy descriptions. If I refer to such a source as “a professor in the anthropology department at Hegseth University,” I risk outing them more than I do if I say “a professor at Hegseth University.”

All else being equal, seven is an impressive number of sources for a single claim. But there are a couple of problems. First, “US official” is arguably too vague to be useful. A “US official” could describe anyone from a hardened veteran CIA intel analyst who takes his job very seriously to Stephen Miller, who was an Iran hardliner before the midterm. The label obscures important differences between so-called career and political employees that matter a great deal in a situation like this, where there may well be dueling interpretations of evidence and internecine fights over its relevance or whether it should be leaked to the media (Greenwald’s reference to Iraq wasn’t off-base). These fights exist in just about every administration, but arguably matter even more than usual in light of President Trump’s unusually assertive attempts to politicize the “career” side of the federal labor pool. To be clear, I don’t think CNN would grant anonymity to someone like Miller, but the point is that it would be better for us to not even have to ask if that might have been the case.

Second, that opening sentence also unfurls a very big umbrella for those “seven US officials” to gather under. The story explicitly says there’s a “debate,” which definitionally indicates the existence of skeptics about the intelligence in question, but then doesn’t tell us how many of the seven line up on which side of that debate, or in the middle. If you read the sentence carefully, it could be describing a situation where one or two of the “officials” believe this to be a real threat while all the rest are quite skeptical, or basically any other configuration of the views of the officials in question.

When we do get more specifics about who these sources are — “sources familiar with the latest intelligence,” “one of the sources close to the intelligence,” and “a regional source” — the number of sources attached to individual claims is significantly fewer than seven, and it’s unclear whether these sources exist in addition to the seven stated up top or are included in that group.

My critique so far has mostly fallen under the “science” rubric, since it covers specific questions about how journalists should show their work, phrasing, sourcing, and the like. But there’s also an important “art” critique here.

Wait, Why?

Early on in its story, CNN reports that “American officials have viewed the intelligence as a signal of an alarming willingness to escalate by Iran as it faces intense pressure from ongoing US military strikes and a punishing economic blockade that top administration officials have said is ‘devastating’ the country. It shows that Tehran is now actively planning for potential attacks inside US territory, according to those sources, even if there is no evidence they have decided to move forward yet.”

We’re moving beyond the basic rules of journalism here and into areas that require some understanding of Iran and the U.S. and their long-running hostilities and recent open conflict. But in much the same way you can evaluate a lot of peer-reviewed scientific research with just a little statistical knowledge, you can evaluate a lot of journalism with just a little subject-area knowledge.