Happy Wednesday, everyone. I’m working on a pretty meaty social-science debunking about a Controversial Domestic Issue that should be ready by the end of this week or early next. Remember to Ask Me Anything here in the meantime. But read this post first if you’re curious about the midterms, because a week later, I have some thoughts.

This Might Have Been the “Cleanest” Election Ever

Usually major American elections go down thusly:

Pundit: Clearly, the Republicans/Democrats won because of wokeness/some war/the price of beets/[literally insert any other thing here] Smug Substacker Who Can’t Meet Someone at a Party Without Mentioning Within Five Minutes That He Recently Read a Regression Table: Akkkkkkshully, elections are extremely complex affairs and they really shouldn’t be pinned on monocausal explanations like this. Pundit: [Stuffs him in a locker]

The strangest thing about this election was how monocausal it was. I don’t mean that in the traditional, loose sense — yes yes yes, the out-party picks up seats in midterms, and the less popular the president is, the more seats they pick up. That’s a generally accurate rule of American politics, but within it there’s still a lot of complexity, and it’s still fraught to try to pin a given result on any one thing.

In this case, though, the election was a very clean test of voters’ response to “stuff Trump did.” That’ll get you most of the way to explaining what happened. And it’s hard to overstate how unusual, direct, and obvious this got. Because of a mix of the decades-long expansion of executive power, Trump’s narcissism, and a Congress that offered as much pushback and balance as a single sheet of paper blowing gently in the wind, never before has the connection between a POTUS and his policies been clearer.

These policies, particularly Trump’s tariffs, the immigration crackdown, and the war with Iran, tended to have very obvious effects. As I am the eight zillionth person to point out, in many cases they had a disproportionately negative impact on key parts of Trump’s own coalition — many Latinos who had recently swung toward Trump because they wanted some enforcement at the border hated the mass deportations, and what more even needs to be said about the harm inflicted on a subset of rural Trump voters, in particular, by the tariffs?

There was also a toady problem. Trump surrounded himself with toadies, not policy or political professionals, and those toadies wanted nothing more than to . . . well, to toady up to Trump. Successful Trump staffers quickly learn that the best way they can advance their careers is to outspokenly and publicly support him. So you had unpopular policies intimately connected to Trump himself, and then you had a small army of sycophants doing everything they could, for their own perceived benefit, to scream out into the world (or social media), LOOK AT THIS COOL STUFF DADDY TRUMP IS DOING!!!! It was a perfect shitstorm for the GOP.

Horseshoe Theory Everywhere

Remember when Democrats embraced weird and unpopular views on race and sex and gender and other stuff? Remember when they started talking like robots — insufferable, smarmy robots? The sorts of robots who call your boss to try to get you fired?

The most straightforward explanation for that period was that Dems, awash in the panic inflicted on liberal and leftist America by Trump’s first election, listened to their younger staffers, to social media, to The Groups (overlapping categories). They lost sight of what Americans care about most and got into some pretty weird, esoteric stuff.

I don’t want to overstate the impact of wokeness on recent Democratic travails. In fact, the Dems had a very good 2018 midterm, won the 2020 election, and had a less-bad 2022 midterm than expected, given the fundamentals. But still: No one is even bothering to deny that things got quite weird. Witness Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s annoyingly flip, borrowed “Woke 1 was crazy” comment; witness Zohran Mamdani’s transition toward status-quo positions on policing now that he is running the NYPD instead of yelling into a megaphone about it — a shift that started during his campaign.

Perhaps most importantly, witness how mealymouthed or suddenly quiet the vast majority of Democrats running last Tuesday’s races got about transgender issues, which until recently were touted as the most important civil rights issue of our day, and one where compromise or moderation was morally unthinkable. Witness all the moderate candidates running on pro–law-enforcement platforms. Witness all the backtracking. Not “I was wrong,” in most cases, but rather quiet shifts in tone and framing.

Now Republicans face their own attempt to play the part of Homer backing quietly into the hedges, except it’s going to be much, much harder. Republicans have signaled far more fealty to Trump than most Democrats ever did to woke ideals. Trump is their party — still — even if Tuesday marked the beginning of the end of that era. It’s definitely possible that in the case of figures like AOC, their woke-era comments were so weird that they will permanently hinder their attempts at higher office. I distrust politicians who get batted around by the culture-war winds that easily, especially if they refuse to explain their changes in position.

But politicians flip-flop all the time. Republicans tried desperately to make this election about woke excess, and it just didn’t work. Does that mean anti-woke campaigning won’t ever work? Of course not. In a more favorable climate, it might.

But the fact of the matter is that the GOP ended up falling victim to its most insane MAGA faction. It had a remarkable opportunity in 2024 to solidify its gains, to actually establish itself as a multiracial, working-class majority. Of course this is all silly given Trump’s iron grip over the party, but it’s still an interesting thought experiment: What if Trump simply bolstered the border and just didn’t do his dumbest policies? Where would the GOP be now?

Instead, the right-wing equivalent of online wokescolds won out, and it may have destroyed the GOP’s electoral prospects for a cycle or three.

Dems Could Screw This Up, but If They Do, It Won’t Be Because of Culture-War Excess

“Dems in Disarray” is an ancient-by-modern-standards meme about the party’s infighting and disorganization. There’s truth to it, though. I understand why some people seem to think that the Democrats, having just won $10 million out of nowhere from a scratch-off ticket they found on the street (Trump), will promptly blow their windfall (stunning majorities) on hookers and booze (weird woke or otherwise overreach-y stuff).

I want to be clear that I really do have a lot of disdain for the Democratic Party. I view them as preening losers who often fail to stand for anything and who have done a terrible job countering Trump. I still cannot believe the pathetic, obsequious way insiders let Joe Biden shuffle into the 2024 race, the WE ARE DEFENDING DEMOCRACY slogans paired with a lack of any urgent interest in, you know, winning. I still cannot believe Kamala Harris, who, yes, was dealt a bad hand, agreed not to distance herself from Biden. I still cannot believe all the LOOK AT OUR SOCIAL JUSTICE STALWARTNESS bullshit from circa-2020 was followed up by “teehee, that sure was weird!” As a general rule, I don’t trust this party to do the right thing, politically and in some cases morally, even if I think the alternative is much worse.

That’s why I think there are myriad ways the Dems could squander this moment. I think they could get snared in the wrong investigations (of course there should be a lot of investigations!), or blunder into getting blamed if there’s an AI bubble-pop between now and the next election, or screw up in so many ways.

But setting aside all my griping, you do gotta hand it to them for taking advantage of this opportunity. They at least had the wherewithal to pick up the scratch ticket, get out a quarter, scratch it off, and collect their winnings. And now, if they screw up, it’s just not going to be as a result of widespread culture-war overreach.

The thing is — and here’s the sort of insight you can get only from a Noted Journalist like me — politicians like power. It’s kinda their whole thing. When you have power, you can do a lot of stuff and life is just more pleasant in general. Democrats just had two extremely painful years locked in a cage in the corner of a once-nice room while a silverback gorilla just totally wrecked the place, while the other members of his troop, betas all, were far too cowed to step in and chill him out. Democrats are exhausted and furious and now, suddenly, the cage has been unlocked and the silverback seems to have lost a step (and is weirdly fixated on the other gorillas’ posteriors). Now, suddenly, they have the larger and more inspired troop of gorillas. (Okay, I think I’ve earned a metaphor timeout for the rest of this post.)

So my prediction is that there will, of course, be the usual jockeying for position and infighting and aggressive attempts to argue that the Future of the Party should be X instead of Y. But you know what? This is normal and largely salutary. Never has the potential long-term breadth of the Democratic tent been clearer. That idea of a shrinking tent consisting, more and more disproportionately, of neurotic college-educated urban weirdos like me — something we all thought was a very real possibility, like, 30 seconds ago! — is gone. Poof. Reverse and then some.

Now the party — not just its voters but actual, real-life senators-elect and representatives-elect — includes, in addition to some woke and radical outliers, a massive number of generally pro-market, socially moderate normie types. Democratic gains in formerly uninhabitable outlands like Mississippi (not yet called but increasingly likely to go for Scott Colom) came from candidates who have conservative positions on issues like guns. That, of course, was always the only way they’d have a chance to establish a beachhead in those sorts of places.

What all this adds up to is a generational opportunity, and I don’t think this party is going to blow it by pulling the kente cloths out of the closet. Forces in the party who want moderation and who want the big tent can point to what just happened and say, “Isn’t this nice? Don’t you like winning? Is dying on the hill of, like, self-ID in high-school sports so important to you that you’ll trade Senate seats in Texas and Mississippi for it?”

Of course they won’t. Here you should keep an eye on the short-term prospects of the Equality Act. First introduced in 2015, it has been a darling of progressive Democrats for more than a decade, presented as a means of extending various federal nondiscrimination protections to both gay and trans people. (The specifics get fairly complicated, but some of what it does overlaps with the Bostock ruling.)