Viewed from a certain distance, all partisan brains have similar tendencies. They might claim to hold not only different beliefs, but diametrically opposed beliefs, but if you fervently believe in something — whatever that thing is — it puts you at risk of certain blind spots.

This is useful to point out because partisans often think that they and their side have unique access to the truth. Through their superior intellect, their uniquely visceral personal experience, or whatever else, they have transcended the limitations of our mere squishy head-computers and have gained access to certain empirical and moral truths that elude the rest of us.

One way of expressing this is via “horseshoe theory,” a term you have probably heard, which Wikipedia describes as the belief that “advocates of the far-left and the far-right, rather than being at opposite and opposing ends of a linear continuum of the political spectrum, closely resemble each other, analogous to the way that the opposite ends of a horseshoe are close together.”

And of course, far greater thinkers than I have been pointing this out in different ways for a long time. “In pre-Hitlerian Germany it was often a toss-up whether a restless youth would join the Communists or the Nazis,” writes Eric Hoffer in The True Believer. Or, more generally and pointedly:

Though they seem at opposite poles, fanatics of all kinds are actually crowded together at one end. It is the fanatic and the moderate who are poles apart and never meet. The fanatics of various hues eye each other with suspicion and are ready to fly at each other’s throat. But they are neighbors and almost of one family. They hate each other with the hatred of brothers. They are as far apart and close together as Saul and Paul. And it is easier for a fanatic Communist to be converted to fascism, chauvinism, or Catholicism than to become a sober liberal.

I had thought William Shirer also had a passage about this in The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich — about the ease with which true-believer Nazi and USSR officials got along — but when I tried to find it all I found was a section on Joachim von Ribbentrop’s fateful trip to Moscow that wasn’t quite what I recalled. When I asked X, I was also pointed to an astonishing passage about that same trip in Paul Johnson’s Modern Times: The World from the Twenties to the Nineties, which I haven’t read:

That night of 23-4 August there was a gruesome junket in the Kremlin. Ribbentrop reported: ‘It felt like being among old party comrades.’ He was as much at ease in the Kremlin, he added, ‘as among my old Nazi friends’. Stalin toasted Hitler, and said he ‘knew how much the German people loved the Führer’. There were brutal jokes about the Anti-Comintern Pact, now dead, which both sides agreed had been meant simply to impress the City of London and ‘English shopkeepers’. There was the sudden discovery of a community of aims, methods, manners and, above all, of morals. As the tipsy killers lurched about the room, fumblingly hugging each other, they resembled nothing so much as a congregation of rival gangsters, who had fought each other before, and might do so again, but were essentially in the same racket.

That’s just… (hopefully) interesting background. But I think a version of horseshoe theory also holds in much lower-stakes situations involving normal everyday people with fairly standard belief systems.

At the moment, a bunch of people on X are mad at a New York Times headline about Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, the Michigan man who attacked a synagogue. At one point the headline read “The Michigan Synagogue Attacker Was a Quiet Restaurant Worker” (presently: “A Community Struggles to Understand Why Their Neighbor Attacked Synagogue”).

Ghazali’s story is complicated. His attack appears to have occurred as a direct response to the death of two of his brothers and two of their children as a result of Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon. But that bombardment, according to the Times, was a reprisal: After the Iran-Israel/U.S. war kicked off, Hezbollah (a proxy of Iran’s) began firing rockets into Israel.

Ghazali sought to murder Jews in a synagogue — a synagogue that, at that moment, was occupied by a large number of children — and no reasonable reader could accuse the article of soft-pedaling what he did. The article unflinchingly relates the events in question:

On the morning of March 12, Mr. Ghazali drove a truck through the door at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, moved down a hallway, and exchanged gunfire with security guards. He was killed. One guard was injured. Roughly 140 children and staff members at the temple’s preschool were safely evacuated.

Before that, yes, there is some color: a scene from a mosque service memorializing a group that included Ghazali’s relatives, and a quote from the imam there recalling having met Ghazali there for what was apparently his first-ever visit to that mosque.

The accusation is familiar: The Times, by choosing this headline, is somehow seeking to excuse or soft-pedal or justify what Ghazali did. A fairer read is that the Times is attempting to explain it.

A few weeks ago, there was at least some similar uproar over the headline of the obituary for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after he was killed by a joint United States-Israel effort:

To End Wokeness’s target, an outrage-thirsty audience, the headline is so obviously heinous that no explanation of its heinousness is even required: “This is real.” While End Wokeness is a hyperpartisan account whose entire raison d’être is fomenting outrage, here he (I feel like this account has to be run by a man??) is making the same implication as the present critics of the “Quiet Restaurant Worker” headline: endorsement that the Times headline is refusing to accurately describe Khamenei and the evil he represented.

Both of these mini-outrages are quite similar to a series of mini-outrages fomented by progressives over the last decades, including a 2017 pileon over a profile of Midwestern Nazis that grew large enough the Times appended a quick note to the top linking to a pair of published responses.

Here’s how William Hughes of The Onion’s AV Club described that controversy at the time:

The New York Times briefly switched its motto to “All The News That’s Fit To Piss People Off” today, earning widespread ire for a profile on an Ohio white supremacist that seemed more happy to praise his good manners than condemn his hateful rhetoric. Responses to “In America’s Heartland, the Nazi Sympathizer Next Door” — in which reporter Richard Fausset sits down with his subject at both a Panera Bread and an Applebee’s, those two bastions of suburban fast-food normalcy — have been swift and angry, accusing the Times of running a piece about the dangers of normalizing Nazis that actively normalizes a Nazi in the process.

I’m not sure how to interpret this critique — and Hughes was one of many journalists to level it — other than that the critics believe that the average reader has profoundly dangerous cognitive limitations and can be quite easily bamboozled by familiar references: Look, on the one hand, I’m against his beliefs about killing all the Jews, but on the other. . . he goes to Panera and I do like their soup-in-a-bread-bowl combo, so I’m going to hear him out. I know it sounds like I’m caricaturing this view, but what else could Hughes be saying other than this? Isn’t that basically it?