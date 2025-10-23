Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Comment-Tater's avatar
Comment-Tater
4d

If it was all on Wikipedia anyway, then that was extra super duper lazy of ChatGPT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Fuchs's avatar
Michael Fuchs
4d

Your vision of the future depends on how LLMs get funded. The current approach is nonsensical. $20 per month for all-you-eat all month would bankrupt any restaurant. So it will have to evolve. Either you pay per meal what it actually costs—and you do your own triage whether you’d rather do it yourself—or ChatGPT will do the big task only after it tracks your eyeballs watching a bunch of ads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jesse Singal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture