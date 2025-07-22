This is an experiment that could become a semi-regular feature. Let me know what you think in the comments or here. The quotes are real and both sources were informed of the conceit of this article when I reached out to them.

I was minding my own business the other night, doing what I normally do when I don’t have any pressing work deadlines: randomly browsing through circa-2016 articles from New York magazine’s website. In doing so, I stumbled upon a pair of articles by a guy named Jesse Singal that offer something of a how-not-to course in science journalism.

Look, I want to say right off the bat that I don’t mean to come off as uncharitable here. This Singal fellow, being a staffer at a magazine during the era in which the internet was destroying the very business model of print publications, probably was under a fair amount of pressure to produce content daily, the idea being that magazines’ websites could somehow save the broader business model (LOL). And daily pressure to produce content is the enemy of good science writing, which requires careful, meticulous work.

Still, this was a pretty sorry effort on his part.

It concerns the Anthony Weiner scandal. Surely you remember it. If you don’t, I highly recommend Weiner, which might be one of the most gripping documentaries about a celebrity ever released, especially when you consider just how much access the filmmakers had during an unbelievably chaotic period in Weiner’s life.

Long story short: Weiner, who at the peak of his career was a U.S. representative from New York, destroyed his professional life and his relationship with his family (including a particularly talented and beautiful wife) because he simply could not stop sending pictures of his dick to women. He was forced to resign from Congress in 2011, but still couldn’t stop: Years later, he was arrested, convicted, and incarcerated for a spell after he “asked a girl who he knew to be 15 years old to display her naked body and engage in sexually explicit behavior for him online,” as prosecutors put it.

Back when this was going on, Singal worked at a since-folded vertical called Science of Us that often sought to put behavioral-sciencey glosses on the day’s news. And that’s what he did in a pair of articles concerning Anthony Weiner and sex addiction: “Maybe Don’t Call Anthony Weiner a Sex Addict,” published August 29, 2016, and “Experts: Sex and Porn Addiction Probably Aren’t Real Mental Disorders,” published December 5, 2016. (If you hit a paywall, I’ve pasted both articles in this Google Document so you can follow along.)

“Experts:!” Never a good sign. . .

Okay, so what’s my beef? A few things. Let’s start with this excerpt from the first article:

But there are good reasons to resist this temptation [to call Weiner a sex addict], according to David Ley, a clinical psychologist whose book, The Myth of Sex Addiction, should give you a sense of how he feels about the idea of sex addiction. (He’s also the author of the forthcoming Ethical Porn for Dicks: A Man’s Guide to Responsible Viewing Pleasure.) Ley’s basic argument is that that [sic] “sex addiction” isn’t well-defined, is quite scientifically controversial, and in recent decades has been increasingly used to explain a broad range of bad behavior on the part of (mostly) men. But in a sense, this robs men of their agency, of the possibility that they can control their compulsions and put them in a broader, more meaningful psychological context. “Sex addiction,” in this view, is a lazy and easy way out. To Ley, all this same logic applies to Weiner’s escapades. To him, pushing behavior like Weiner’s under the umbrella of something called “sex addiction” obscures more than it reveals. It strips away a huge amount of the psychological complexity that drives self-destructive human behavior. “Calling Anthony Weiner a sex addict is a distraction from the important issues of personal responsibility and mindful choice,” he said in an email. “It’s also a sad form of slut-shaming.” Someone like Weiner, Ley explained, could obviously “benefit from learning to be more mindful, conscious, and less impulsive in his sexual behaviors. But those are issues resolved by helping him, and others, to become more mindful, conscious, and intentional in his life as a whole.” When you single out sex addiction as the source of the problem rather than taking this more holistic approach, Ley argued, it “ignores the fact that sex is always a complex, overdetermined behavior and that sex is often used by men to cope with negative feelings. Is Weiner getting the help he needs in his career, personal life, and relationship? Does he have other ways to try to make himself feel attractive and valued? Those are the questions that this latest incident raises. Sadly, calling him a sex addict ignores all of these much more important concerns.”

Singal and Ley are both hinting at, without explicitly mentioning, a perfectly reasonable point: You can’t point to someone who has done something shitty that is sex-related and confidently declare that they are a sex addict. It could, in some cases, be used to unfairly let someone off the hook.

There’s also a huge amount of nonsense floating around on the internet about porn and sex addiction. I mean. . . you have heard of “No Nut November,” right? (Hopefully, you haven’t.) The internet is awash in “treatments” for sexual “conditions” that in some cases aren’t actually problems. There’s a huge difference between some teenager feeling guilty that they masturbate “too much” and the behavior of someone like Anthony Weiner, and there’s a further huge difference between Weiner’s behavior and, like, Jeffrey Epstein’s. All of this is very fertile terrain for journalism.

But the question of whether, in some cases, someone’s relationship to sexual pleasure could or should be seen as an addiction is separate from all of these other arguments and distinctions. If Singal had simply reached out to an issue-area expert or three, he could have at least provided the other side of this argument. So that’s what I did.

“Dr. Ley’s argument is largely consequentialist (e.g., if we said there was such a thing as sex addiction, people might use it as a lazy way to deny accountability),” said Dr. Keith Humphreys, an addiction psychiatrist at Stanford University, in an email. “All those things could happen and probably do happen. But such arguments are orthogonal to whether a disorder is real — some people fake having a migraine when they want to get out of something or want unearned sympathy, but migraines are still real.”

He continued: