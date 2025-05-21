Former president Joe Biden has an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which is obviously terrible news for him and his family. Because the internet is a dark place, a lot of people have responded to the news by getting angry at Biden or making jokes about it.

Taylor Lorenz, who, full disclosure, is a friend of mine (albeit one I haven’t seen in some years), had perhaps one of the most colorful X posts along these lines, writing that “Hopefully he rots in hell and rests in piss.” Whereas most of the anti-Biden discourse in the last few days has concerned his handling of the Israel/Gaza war, Taylor’s gripe was with his views on healthcare.

Under her post she pasted a screenshot that reads “Joe Biden: It Would Be an Insult to My Dead Son for Everyone to Have Healthcare.”

On its face, it seems very unlikely that Biden, or any other high-ranking politician, would say anything remotely like this, so I googled the headline. It’s from an August 2019 Vice article by former Gawkerian Tim Marchman. Gawker often took people’s statements ridiculously out of context to make them look like idiots, monsters, or both, and sure enough, that’s what happened here: Marchman was mad about this campaign commercial the Biden team had just put out that was mostly a defense of Obamacare, but which also took a (minor) shot at the Medicare for All crew. (There was and is fierce debate between more moderate Dems who favor protecting and potentially expanding Obamacare and leftier ones who want something closer to a true national healthcare system, or at least a public option anyone can access.)

For the record, here is the transcript of that commercial, in its entirety:

I was sworn into the United States Senate next to a hospital bed. My wife and daughter had been killed in a car crash, and lying in that bed were my two surviving little boys. I couldn’t imagine what it would have been like if we didn’t have the healthcare they needed immediately. Forty years later one of those little boys, my son Beau, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only months to live. I can’t fathom what would have happened if the insurance companies had said, for the last six months of his life, “You’re on your own.” The fact of the matter is, healthcare is personal to me. Obamacare is personal to me. When I see the president try to tear it down, and others propose to replace it and start over, that’s personal to me, too. We got to build on what we did, because every American deserves affordable healthcare. I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message.

It’s quite a leap to get from this internecine dispute to the headline “Joe Biden: It Would Be an Insult to My Dead Son for Everyone to Have Healthcare,” as Marchman did. So it’s disappointing to see Taylor take this out-of-context screenshot, which really doesn’t capture Biden’s policies on healthcare, and use it to justify such a vitriolic response.

I do think there’s a broader problem with online lefty pundits and influencers — even when they are perfectly kind, reasonable folks in real life — coming across as extremely mean-spirited in how they present themselves on social media. Another example that jumped out at me in the wake of the news about Biden was Felix Biederman of Chapo Trap House, one of the most popular lefty podcasts.

He posted this response to one woman who expressed gratitude for Biden and shared photos of herself with him (LOL CRINGE):

Would you press a button that guarantees that you’d die in 2030, but it also promises Joe Biden another 10 years of life? If you say no, you can go FUCK YOURSELF. It’s negative people like you that caused all the epic fail in his prostate

I totally get why some people might respond to this post with “Why are you freaking out over a couple of mean posts on social media?” First of all, I’m not freaking out — YOU’RE FREAKING OUT.

But my broader point here is that anyone who has watched lefty online spaces in recent years knows that they have devolved into something really ugly, and likely repellent to the average normal person. If you are curious about leftism, you are very likely to get funneled into spaces that have a lot to say about, well, piss, but very little of substance to chew on. This selects for a certain type of person, and as American politics have degenerated and online communities have balkanized and radicalized, the results have been depressing. It’s no longer enough to turn the dial to 11: You need to break it off angrily, hurl it across the room, and replace it with a dial that goes up to 101. Every enemy or perceived enemy is the worst piece of shit in the world: the frail, dying ex-president whose stance on healthcare was too moderate needs to rot in hell and rest in piss.

To be clear, I’m not saying that when someone famous dies or receives a potentially terminal medical prognosis everyone needs to stop criticizing them or discussing their legacy. If Bashar al-Assad got stage 4 cancer and some people celebrated, I wouldn’t be like WHOA GUYS SLOW DOWN THAT’S NOT COOL, because Assad ruthlessly murdered a huge number of people. And I actually don’t want Biden’s cancer diagnosis to distract from the cover-up over his declining cognitive faculties, an extremely important scandal that may well have handed the last election to Trump.

In the long run, though, it matters what people encounter when they find themselves in lefty communities. And while Taylor and Biederman and others who were able to build large platforms and incomes for themselves won’t feel the negative effects of this brand of performative cruelty, it does simply make the left look like angry, screaming weirdos to everyone else.

Questions? Comments? Speculation about what bodily substances I should rest in upon my demise? I'm at singalminded@gmail.com or on Twitter at @jessesingal.