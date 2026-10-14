Event announcement: Me! Jeff Maurer! The Village Underground! November 2nd, the night before Election Day! Tickets here!

A crazy news weekend has led to a crazy and hectic week for me. I was briefly consumed by an investigation into a very troubled woman, known on X as TickleTexts, who muscled her way into the national news spotlight, helping to spark the viral hoax that James Talarico had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital. That’s just where we are now as a society! Everything’s fine!

I’ll be back here tomorrow with more original content. My previously mentioned pieces on artificial intelligence in math, Cornell University sex gurus, and the recent protest in New York City against a lefty Israeli peace group are all still in the works.

In the meantime, below is my latest column from The Dispatch, which, as per time-honored Singal-Minded policy, I send out to my premium subscribers the day after publication. If you are already a Dispatch subscriber or for whatever other reason don’t want to get these emails, just click http://jessesingal.substack.com/account (while logged in to Substack) and uncheck “The Dispatch.”

See you tomorrow.

Fractured Realities

The age of micro-balkanization is going to become increasingly unpleasant.

“Seven men drugged and gang raped a 20-year-old woman,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently. She was giving a speech in Ithaca, New York, and the subject, naturally, was the scandal at Cornell University centering on the alleged sexual assaults of a woman named “Jane Doe.” (Her name has been made public but she, like the men she has accused, has received death threats, so I’m not going to use it.)

Ocasio-Cortez’s description of what happened was as lurid as it was terrifying. “They lured her into a fraternity house,” she said. “They drugged her with ketamine. They then posted to a group chat that she was incapacitated, and seven men took turns gang raping her for seven hours.”