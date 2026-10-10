Two quick admin notes. First, next week will be busier than usual here, with pieces about the October 7 protests against Israelis for Peace, AI in math, and Cornell University’s well-paid sex educators all in the works. Second, it’s not yet certain but I might be headed to Vermont this month. If I’m able to make it, and if there’s sufficient interest, I might try to do a meetup in Burlington for premium Singal-Minded and BARPod subscribers. There’s a Google Form link to register interest at the bottom, below the paywall.

There’s a small part of my brain, increasingly besieged and rapidly shrinking, that does not think my country is actually going to livestream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan in December.

Hasan was a major in the Army (not to mention a physician) when he opened fire at Fort Hood in 2009, killing 13 and wounding 32, the victims mostly members of the military. Hasan himself was shot and paralyzed in the immediate aftermath.

Hasan was sentenced to death years ago. As you likely know by now, the secretary of defense just announced that Hasan’s early December firing-squad execution will be livestreamed. If this grotesque spectacle goes forward, I think it will very directly lead to the deaths of innocent people in the future.

I’ll explain that in a moment, but let me indulge in a bit of cathartic defensiveness for a moment.

There are a number of reasons I don’t write much about the Trump administration. One is that this is an oversaturated beat. It is very hard for me to say anything original or insightful given how many other journalists and commentators are on the scene. It also tips me into an outrage mode that doesn’t really get us anywhere.

What should I write about the prospect of a livestreamed execution? Should I write “This is not who we are,” even though that’s clearly not true at this point? Should I keep describing this idea as grotesque, participating in a weird rhetorical Chinese finger trap where, by stating something every decent person knows to be true, I will instantly spawn a bunch of social-media MAGA minions to explain to me that actually, public executions are just and right, but that my beta soyboy brain just doesn’t understand how Justice and Shows of Force work?

“No fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors.” That’s what Hegseth said recently, whenever that was. Last week? A month ago? A year ago? Not sure. “The ideological clowns are out,” he continued. “The patriotic cowboys are in, with testosterone testing on top.”

I’m sorry, but what a pathetic half-man weirdo loser freak.

See? I can’t really write about this in a productive way. What’s the point? What can you possibly say about a secretary of defense proudly rolling around in his own shit onstage like this? Everyone knows this is a pathetic charade. Everyone knows Hegseth said what he said because of some unholy combination of his own well-documented brokenness and incompetence, and because of his desire to impress Trump and distract him from the Iran war. And everyone knows that, assuming Hegseth was lucky enough to hold Trump’s attention for more than a few moments, it’s likely that Trump was impressed by this tough talk against trans and fat people.