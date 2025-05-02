Singal-Minded

Bentham's Bulldog's avatar
Bentham's Bulldog
5h

I think the best kinds of slogans are those that sound insane, so after you utter them you have to clarify that you don’t mean them literally.

James K.'s avatar
James K.
6h

Interesting to argue that DEFUND THE POLICE is "reasonable" and "correct on its merits" when we now have evidence 5 years after the fact. The municipalities which attempted to do so saw increases in crime, resignations by police officers, a decline in public trust, and virtually no positive externalities to offset all of this.

So if you want to argue that it's correct morally, we can politely differ there. But on its "merits?" Not quite, Senor Hobbes

