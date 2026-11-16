Any commentary on the left-versus-liberal online wars risks becoming absolutely insufferable. We — meaning everyone involved in this conflict — are some of the most grating, annoying, whiny people on the planet. The vast majority of us live privileged lives; we are laptop warriors who nurse grievances, who can’t take what we dish out, and who often, online at least, exhibit symptoms of externalizing mental illnesses. I’m not sure we are good people. And we’re all the same people — we come from the same (mostly) suburban places, went to the same colleges, and have overlapping social and professional networks. Plus, if you put us on a spectrum of American political opinion, we’re close there, too — we probably account for the leftmost 20% of the spectrum or so.

That’s why I imagine that for people watching from the outside, these fights are insufferable. I keep finding myself getting drawn back into them, though, and it’s not just my own narcissism. I think they’re actually important. The broad left-of-center, which includes liberals and leftists, controls most of the major think tanks, universities, media outlets, and so on. Therefore, our intellectual quirks and conflicts and pathologies are, in fact, important, even if most of the country would prefer to shove us all into lockers.

Which brings me to Nathan Robinson.

Back in April, Nathan Robinson, a leading leftist public intellectual and the founder and editor of Current Affairs magazine, made an ass of himself. He made an ass of himself because the socialist streamer Hasan Piker has gone fully mainstream in the last year or so, the subject of many magazine articles and think pieces. Since he is seen as the most popular American socialist political communicator, most public-facing socialists with platforms now feel compelled to defend him. There does not seem to be much room for dissent here — otherwise smart people are twisting themselves into pretzels to defend Piker’s every utterance. This puts the defenders in a tenuous position given the quality of the utterances in question.

At the time, Piker had just gone on Pod Save America, where he explained that his views on Israel aren’t all that different from Albert Einstein’s. Yair Rosenberg, who knows something about this subject, wrote in The Atlantic that this is quite wrong:

While discussing his personal opposition to Israel’s founding, Piker marshals an unexpected ally: Albert Einstein. “My assessment on Zionism as an ideology is not that different from Albert Einstein’s assessment of Zionism,” he tells the co-host Jon Favreau. The Jewish physicist, Piker said, “was actually asked to be the first president of Israel.” But Einstein, in Piker’s account, assailed the Israeli project from the start: He saw “the violence that the early Zionist brigades were engaging in” before “the IDF existed, before Israel existed,” and “wrote about what Zionism was turning into, and he warned that what he was seeing was exactly what the Nazis were doing.” … Far from an opponent of the Zionist endeavor, Einstein assisted it for decades. In 1921, he raised money across America for the Hebrew University alongside Chaim Weizmann, the head of the World Zionist Organization. In 1923, he delivered a guest lecture at the school’s campus in Jerusalem. Weizmann, meanwhile, was tapped to be the first president of Israel, in 1948; Einstein, who had not been in the running, congratulated him. “Long before the emergency of Hitler, I made the cause of Zionism mine because through it I saw a means of correcting a flagrant wrong,” Einstein wrote to Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, in an attempt to persuade him to support the movement. In 1951, the physicist hosted David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding prime minister, at his home in Princeton, New Jersey. When Weizmann died the next year, Ben-Gurion offered his position to Einstein, who declined, writing that he was “deeply moved by the offer from our State of Israel, and at once saddened and ashamed that I cannot accept it.” (The notoriously absent-minded professor explained, “I lack both the natural aptitude and the experience to deal properly with people and to exercise official functions.”) Shortly before his death, Einstein told an interviewer that he had “great hopes for the future of the Jewish state.” He even planned to deliver a speech marking the seventh anniversary of Israel’s founding in 1955—but died days before he could deliver it. He bequeathed his valuable papers and the rights to his name and likeness to Hebrew University.

As Rosenberg notes, Einstein was not some ardent, militant Zionist who wanted to drive the Arabs off the land, and he was hostile to right-wing Zionism. He was a reluctant Zionist, in certain senses, but he was a Zionist, and his views on the subject are certainly incongruent with Piker’s.

Nathan Robinson wasn’t having it. He tweeted furiously at Rosenberg, attaching two screenshots of Einstein expressing squeamishness about a Jewish state. “The state idea is not according to my heart,” Einstein said in one. “I cannot understand why it is needed. It is connected with many difficulties and a narrow-mindedness.” In the other screenshot: “Just one more personal word on the question of partition: I should much rather see reasonable agreement with the Arabs on the basis of living together in peace than the creation of a Jewish state.”

“You are an incredibly dishonest writer who has deliberately left out every quote from Einstein that supports Piker’s position and undermines your own,” Robinson fumed at Rosenberg. “If your undergraduate thesis on Einstein is as intellectually dishonest as this article then your degree should be revoked.”

But Rosenberg had addressed this explicitly in his article:

[Einstein] was also a deeply reluctant nationalist. Before Israel was founded, Einstein advocated for a shared state for Jews and Arabs, writing in 1946 that “what we can and should ask” is for “secured bi-national status in Palestine with free immigration.” But once Israel was established, Einstein strongly supported its continued existence, while insisting that its ultimate success depended on the pursuit of peace and fair treatment of the land’s Arab inhabitants. “International policies for the Middle East should be dominated by efforts to secure peace for Israel and its neighbors,” he wrote in the draft of his deathbed speech.

“Writing” links to the source of the second of Robinson’s screenshots, 1946 testimony Einstein gave to the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry. Robinson’s other source, a 1938 speech of Einstein’s called “Our Debt to Zionism,” included the line “If external necessity should after all compel us to assume this burden, let us bear it with tact and patience.” Even at this juncture, Einstein was open to the idea that Israel might be necessary — as Robinson should have known, since this line appeared in his own screenshot!

Now, history’s not my strong suit, so I can’t say for sure whether anything happened between 1938 and Israel’s founding in 1948 that might have influenced Einstein’s views. I’ll leave that question to leading public intellectuals like Nathan Robinson. But the point is, Robinson really did make an ass of himself — he called Rosenberg a “liar” for not addressing something he very much did address in his piece, using one of the sources Robinson used as justification for calling him a liar! Rosenberg responded to Robinson on X, laying out a version of the argument he made in his piece and capping off his post with “All of this material is either explicitly discussed or linked in the article. I’m a little confused and surprised that you missed it.” I’m not! Robinson almost certainly did not read the piece before calling its author a “liar,” or else how would he have missed this?

Robinson , to his credit, apologized profusely and promised to read up on this subject before chiming in on it any further doubled down ridiculously. Which is what he does! Which is what a lot of these online leftist folks do!

Dudebros Versus Thinkers

Before I say what I want to say in this section, I want to be fair: Hasan Piker does have some good qualities. He’s a good-looking guy. He’s undeniably in great shape due to what must be consistent adherence to a smart diet and a rigorous fitness regimen. He has obvious appeal and charisma to a certain type of male, particularly those who were bullied in high school and who now want to justify bullying others by ensuring that the bullying is done leftishly.

He lacks other qualities, though. For example, he isn’t smart. He also doesn’t read much about the subjects he has the strongest opinions on. In addition, he isn’t quick on his feet during non-softball interviews. Because of all this, Piker’s interview with Ezra Klein last week did not go well for him.