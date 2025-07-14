Last week, the University of Pennsylvania philosopher Jennifer M. Morton wrote a column in The New York Times headlined “Why Hiring Professors With Conservative Views Could Backfire on Conservatives.” She notes that the

Trump administration, in threatening to cut Harvard’s federal funding, demanded that the university foster greater “viewpoint diversity,” including by recruiting faculty members and students who would restore ideological balance to campus. Other political actors have embraced the idea, too. At least eight states have passed or introduced laws to require viewpoint diversity at public educational institutions.

Morton makes some perfectly cromulent points, and we’ll get back to the Trump question, but there’s a hole in her column that’s worth exploring.

Here’s her basic argument:

Certainly, there is not enough engagement with conservative ideas on college campuses. Schools can and should do more to ensure that students encounter a greater range of political perspectives in syllabuses and among speakers invited to give talks. But a policy of hiring professors and admitting students because they have conservative views would actually endanger the open-minded intellectual environment that proponents of viewpoint diversity say they want. By creating incentives for professors and students to have and maintain certain political positions, such a policy would discourage curiosity and reward narrowness of thought. . . . Conservatives have criticized identity-based affirmative action because, they suggest, it imposes an expectation on students of color that they will represent what is presumed to be, say, the Black or Latino view on any given issue, which discourages freethinking. Admitting students for viewpoint diversity would turn the holding of conservative ideas into a quasi-identity, subject to some of the same concerns. Students admitted to help restore ideological balance would likely feel a responsibility to defend certain views, regardless of the force of opposing arguments they might encounter. For professors hired for their political beliefs, the pressure to maintain those views would be even greater. If you had a tenure-track position, your salary, health insurance and career prospects would all depend on the inflexibility of your ideology. The smart thing to do in that situation would be to interact with other scholars who share your point of view and to read publications that reinforce what you already believe. Or you might simply engage with opposing ideas in bad faith, refusing even to consider their merits. This would create the sort of ideological echo chamber that proponents of viewpoint diversity have suggested, often with some justification, leads to closed-mindedness among left-leaning professors.

All of this is already happening! It’s just happening in a pro-liberal, anti-conservative manner!

For example, we’ve already been through several iterations of the “diversity statement” controversy. In the University of California system and elsewhere, these required statements for applicants to faculty positions have obviously served as political litmus tests. This was a practice that was only recently discontinued, and it almost definitionally shut out a lot of conservatives — or honest ones, at least — from even being considered for UC faculty positions!

In other areas the bias works a little bit differently. To take a subject I’ve written and reported on a lot, for a while social psychology was obsessed with implicit (unconscious) bias and the IAT, a test that can supposedly detect it. Many careers were made and many research dollars won by folks who bought into the basic premises underpinning this area of research: Implicit bias is an important driver of policy outcomes, and it can be measured.

I’d consider both of these claims to still be unproven, but either way: They are obviously left-coded. If you have conservative or even moderate/nuanced views on racial discrepancies, you’re unlikely to buy into a theory requiring you to have liberal views on racial discrepancies. And if you won’t buy into that theory, that’ll make it harder to get hired into a social psychology faculty position, because at any given moment there are only a finite number of dominant ideas and only a small number of available job slots. Candidate A, who does graduate work on implicit bias and catches the eyes of one of the doyennes of the field, is going to have a much easier time than Candidate B, who works in a more obscure and/or less politically favored area.