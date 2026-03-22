I guess the Spidermen are… reviewing one another? I dunno

I was invited to write a chapter for the recently released book Viewpoint Diversity: What It Is, Why We Need It, and How to Get It. I was very glad to do so, because my thinking on this subject has changed over the years — in 2020 I wrote about “Why I’ve Changed My Mind About The Importance Of Ideological Diversity In Academia,” an article which briefly recounts why I didn’t used to take this issue seriously but why I now do.

I chose to write about the implicit association test, which I’ve reported on at length for New York magazine and in a chapter in my own book. In this new chapter, which builds off of points I’ve made previously, I theorize that the IAT may have spread as far and wide as it did due to a lack of ideological diversity (or viewpoint diversity) in social psychology. The IAT and its surrounding marketing told a story that left-of-center scholars were very sympathetic to: Unconscious racism is rampant and has a significant negative impact on society. In a field with more viewpoint diversity, I argue, this sort of thing may be less likely to occur. It’s an example of how viewpoint diversity can perhaps have a salutary effect on deeply troubled areas of science.

Inside Higher Ed just published a searingly negative review of the book by a writer named John K. Wilson, and my own chapter features prominently. Wilson comes at these issues from a very different perspective than I do: In 1995 he wrote a book called The Myth of Political Correctness, and a glance at his author page on IHE suggests he spends a lot of time fighting back against the idea that there are any major climate issues on campus with regard to speech (at least climate issues caused by those on the left). That’s completely fine. What’s less fine is the dishonest way he approached my chapter.

Here’s the entire excerpt in question from his review:

In his essay “Viewpoint Diversity Can Kill Zombie Ideas” (which is an attitude directly contrary to everything viewpoint diversity should stand for), Jesse Singal asks, “What conceivable downside could there be to introducing more political diversity to the process, some way or another? Could it possibly make things any worse?” The first rule any libertarian like Singal should know is that it’s always possible to make things worse. In particular, attempts by government officials and administrators to impose “diversity” in faculty hiring almost invariably make things worse, particularly when “some way or another” is the mechanism imposed. Singal’s careless indifference to the potential for political repression of higher education would be awful at any time, but coming in the midst of the Trump administration’s actual political repression, it reveals his breathtaking indifference to censorship.

I’m really baffled by the claim that wanting to kill zombie ideas is “directly contrary to everything viewpoint diversity should stand for.” Zombie ideas flourish in situations where they cannot be openly challenged!

Anyway, it’s never a good sign for the quality of a review when you, the person being reviewed, learn new things about yourself from your reviewer. Just from these two paragraphs: I didn’t know I was a libertarian, I didn’t know the chapter in question had anything to do with faculty hiring, and I definitely didn’t know that I had exhibited “careless indifference to the potential for political repression of higher education,” though to be fair, I suppose that last one isn’t something anyone would openly admit to.

The main problem here is that Wilson gives no context whatsoever about the actual subject of my chapter. That’s how he can reprint the quote “Could it possibly make things any worse?” and choose his own definitions for it and things. So I’m simply going to publish the full context from which Wilson is quoting here, and then readers can decide if he is faithfully rendering my case. This is not exactly a thundering-from-the-pulpit chapter. By the excerpt in question, I’ve already written that “I want to make a speculative case that viewpoint diversity within academia could serve as a rather reliable inoculation against these occurrences” and “This is a theoretical argument, but I’d argue it’s a well-grounded one.”

Here’s the relevant bit, all emphases in the original:

I obviously can’t prove this would make a difference in a case like the IAT’s premature rollout and celebration. This isn’t the sort of thing you can submit to a randomized controlled trial. What I can say, as a journalist who has covered many controversies at the intersection of science and public policy for almost a decade and a half, is that the prevailing ideologies of scientists (and the journalists who cover their work) certainly seem to matter a great deal. Why wouldn’t they? What possible case is there to make that ideological conformity doesn’t unduly lubricate the path from the conception of an idea to its publication and real-world application? Does anyone actually think that the IAT would have been disseminated as quickly if it had been born in a milieu of genuine viewpoint diversity? I need to be careful here, because I am speculating in the absence of data. It’s also important to note that ideas get adopted prematurely not just because of ideological conformity, but also for other, more basic reasons: If you’re a young scholar in any field, you’re going to feel a gravitational pull toward whatever the currently dominant paradigms are. When implicit bias was the dominant paradigm in discrimination research, young social psychologists were incentivized to study it and — if they were lucky — to produce a paper or two that incrementally advanced our understanding of the subject without criticizing it too harshly. That’s how you advance in a field: Skeptics tend to have a bad time, particularly young ones who lack the influence and job security to meaningfully criticize incumbent ideas. But it seems silly, at this juncture, to deny the downsides of viewpoint homogeneity, especially given how poorly the social sciences have fared in recent years, with their multiple replication crises. I know that some researchers have argued that political bias cannot explain these problems(12), but whether or not that’s the case, what conceivable downside could there be to introducing more political diversity to the process, some way or another? Could it possibly make things any worse?

I’m annoyed at myself for how I wrote that last paragraph. I phrased things loosely and opened myself up to bad-faith critiques: “Some way or another? You mean like concentration camps????” But still: I simply don’t think a competent or good-faith reader could arrive at this point in the chapter and claim anything like what Wilson is claiming — among other things, that the chapter reveals a “breathtaking indifference to censorship.” If Wilson wanted to check whether this was a fair accusation, Google would have been a useful tool. “This Is Sickening,” I wrote of the Rümeysa Öztürk case. I also criticized Bari Weiss for letting Marco Rubio off the hook in an interview and not holding him to account for his role in the Öztürk and Mahmoud Khalil cases, which should have been right in her free-speech bailiwick.

But I’m falling into a trap laid by a hack by even defending myself in this manner: Since the chapter never came within light-years of endorsing right-wing assaults on academic freedom, I shouldn’t have to say “See? See?? I don’t believe in that bad stuff!” even if that happens to be demonstrably true. Regardless of anything else I wrote, there was simply no connection between Wilson’s most inflammatory claims about the chapter and the content of the chapter itself.

In addition to reflecting editorial incompetence at IHE (not a single editor paused and said “Hey, should you tell readers what the chapter is about? And do you think there’s textual support for these rather serious claims?”), this makes everyone stupider. Readers are rendered stupider by being misled about what I wrote. Wilson’s own ideological allies are rendered stupider by thinking their adversaries are stupider than they are (and thinking your adversaries are stupider than they are is one of the worst types of stupidity). If there are genuine problems with my chapter, I (and my readers) are rendered stupider by being robbed of a potentially productive critique.

Least importantly — but still annoying — I’m rendered stupider by having devoted even a small chunk of an otherwise beautiful Saturday to this.

Questions? Comments? Ideas for better uses of my time? I’m at singalminded@gmail.com.