Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

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Longviewer
18h

Huge fan of yours here--I appreciate all your responses to Wilson above, and am very glad you wrote! I am just responding to something you said in passing, as someone who was a DEI practitioner and administrator at a huge public university for nearly 20 years.

You wrote:

"I theorize that the IAT may have spread as far and wide as it did due to a lack of ideological diversity (or viewpoint diversity) in social psychology. The IAT and its surrounding marketing told a story that left-of-center scholars were very sympathetic to . . . . "

No no. This is a reasonable hypothesis, but made without insider knowledge (AFAIK). IAT is/was far more often used in student affairs and employment in higher ed than in classrooms, and it owes/owed its widespread use not to faculty, but to DEI and DEI-adjacent staff and admins.

Here's the scoop. Sympathetic and unsympathetic students and staff had received DEI training (from folks like me), yet (shockingly!) were still found wanting. They couldn't simply be put through the same training over and over. And campus-grown efforts were proving highly inadequate (for one thing, being a person concerned about DEI in no way suggests that you can develop and deliver great curric, especially on delicate topics).

Lo and behold, none other than HARVARD (which absolutely every school in the country considers #1 ,secretly or not) came up with the IAT. Without commenting on its details (I refused to use it myself, and bravely opposed its use by others), I'll simply say that a new and startling approach was needed, and the IAT was it. The beauty of it was:

(1) People LOVE to take quizzes, especially ones on which they don't know how they'll "score"

(2) It was aimed at people already concerned about being an "ist" or "phobe" of some kind, so was guaranteed an interested/worried/engaged audience

(3) Its results intrigued and surprised this audience ("Wait--I'm racist????!" Even as a POC?"??!)

(4) It was convenient and private to take--no messy human interaction (like room-crossing, hand-raising, etc) involved

(5) It seemed objective

(6) Everyone--including POC and LGBT--scored "badly," so no one was singled out for opprobrium or correctness

(7) It got people back in the DEI room as they tried to find out why they'd scored so "badly'

(8) Progressives were quite concerned about their "bad" scores, and listened anew to how they could improve

(9) Did I mention--Harvard!!

Again, the IAT was used in staff and non-curric student settings overwhelmingly. So, whatever academics thought of it, its actual use was by non-academics who fell upon it eagerly as a powerful driver to training. "Look at this cool new tool we have! Come ba-ack!"

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Stacy's avatar
Stacy
18h

"In particular, attempts by government officials and administrators to impose 'diversity' in faculty hiring almost invariably make things worse, particularly when 'some way or another' is the mechanism imposed." I can't tell whether this sentence continues Wilson's (sarcastic) supposition of what a "libertarian" thinks about attempts to impose diversity OR if he is actually arguing this himself. Surely he doesn't agree that attempts to impose diversity invariably make things worse?

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