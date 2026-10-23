Some quick housekeeping before we get to it:

1. Events:

—New York: Village Underground with Jeff Maurer on Monday, November 2, to be followed by a joint after-party with “Central Air” co-hosts Megan McArdle, Josh Barro, and Ben Dreyfuss, and a gaggle of their listeners.

—Philadelphia: Next In Line Comedy with Jeff Maurer the following evening, Tuesday, November 3, to be followed by an election night watch party (ticket includes some food during said after-party).

—I’m on a panel at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (FIRE) Soapbox conference in Philly on Friday, November 6, but alas, the conference is sold out at the moment! If tickets open up I’ll let everyone know.

2. I wrote an article for The Free Press about the James Talarico hoax that went up earlier this week. FP said I could post it for my own readers 72 hours after it went up there, so premium subscribers will find it pasted immediately after the below article.

The Indianapolis Star reports that “The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is in turmoil after several of its most influential civil rights attorneys submitted their resignations in protest of the organization’s direction under its board and incoming leader, multiple sources told IndyStar.”

The article continues:

In recent weeks, four of the organization’s five principal attorneys, who have spent 50 years combined at ACLU, have submitted resignations, IndyStar confirmed. That includes legal director Ken Falk, deputy legal director Gavin Rose, senior staff attorney Stevie Pactor, and staff attorney Josh Bleisch. At least two other staff members have also submitted resignations.

If you’ve spent a long time working with a single organization, or know people who have, then you know just how telling this is. The sorts of people who stick around and establish themselves in big, complex organizations are not easily chased off by dysfunction, because dysfunction is simply a part of everyday life even at highly functioning organizations. For the organization to have lost so many of its top attorneys suggests a truly toxic turn of affairs.

Here’s my last extended excerpt from this article, I promise:

At the center of the rift is incoming executive director Nikkita Oliver, whose start date has been repeatedly postponed. Longtime staffers have filed two complaints against Oliver with the organization’s human resources director. The complaints allege that Oliver questioned the objectivity of ACLU attorneys who are Jewish, said the ACLU is “too pure” on civil liberties, and intended to use the nonpartisan organization to turn Indiana “light red,” a potential violation of the group’s tax exempt status. The complaints are part of a snowballing number of concerns that some staff expressed about the organization’s direction, according to emails IndyStar obtained and six people close to the internal dispute, most of whom requested not to be identified for fear of professional retaliation. Several staff members expressed concerns that Oliver, whose background is in community activism, would allow larger policy goals and activist input to shape which cases attorneys take up, rather than the scope or severity of the civil liberty violations. Oliver’s social media posts regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have also generated controversy inside the organization.

On that last front, the Star mentions and links to an Instagram post of Oliver’s from October 19, 2023 that rather indisputably justifies the Hamas attack. Seems like a pretty basic failure of vetting.

Pactor, one of the attorneys who resigned, “claimed Oliver said during an informal meet-and-greet that their goal was to turn Indiana ‘light red,’ since turning the state blue would not be possible” (Oliver uses they/them pronouns). Readers who aren’t from the nonprofit world might not understand how sloppy this remark was (Oliver didn’t deny making it; instead they offered a very strained and difficult to believe explanation). The ACLU of Indiana is a 501(c)(3) organization, which means that in exchange for tax-exempt status it can’t engage in certain political activities — it definitely can’t do anything to explicitly help one party or another. Even as a 23-year-old bottom-rung nobody at the left-of-center Center for American Progress think tank, it was drilled into my head that any sort of explicitly pro-Dem stuff could get us into trouble. (CAP, like other organizations, also has a 501(c)(4) branch subjected to different and more lenient rules, but there’s supposed to be a firewall between the two — this all gets pretty complicated.) Point being, for the incoming executive director of a 501(c)(3) to say this out loud is a pretty shocking and potentially self-sabotaging misunderstanding of her role. Though so is posting pro-terrorism stuff to Instagram — or at least it used to be.

But Oliver is very radical. “When protesters occupied six city blocks in Seattle during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Oliver was involved in the encampment and called for police spending to be cut in half,” explains the article. “Oliver, a self-described prison abolitionist, supported dismantling aspects of the Seattle Police Department to redirect dollars to community-centered programming. In recent years, their advocacy has heavily focused on pro-Palestinian causes.” The encampment in question quickly became a lawless disaster, and two black youths, one 16 and one 19, were shot and killed in a short period, alongside a number of nonfatal shootings and other serious crimes.

If you’re the ACLU of Indiana, and you face the perennial accusation that your organization consists of cop-hating lunatics, just. . . why go this route?

Oliver’s LinkedIn page shows that they haven’t had a lot of long-term full-time employment, setting aside a spell where they served in different roles for a nonprofit they co-founded in Seattle. Credentials aren’t everything, but I’m curious whether anyone would argue, with a straight face, that someone else with this little management experience would have been in the running for a position like ED of the ACLU of Indiana if it weren’t for all the radical-chic stuff, meaning Oliver’s enthusiasm for police abolition, their participation in that (disastrously failed) occupation experiment in Seattle, and lines like (per their LinkedIn) “Mentor artist for an arts-based restorative justice organization.”